Pink Moon expected to rise in S’pore on 24 April from 7.23pm

Pink Moon to peak in Singapore at 7.50pm on 24 April

On Wednesday (24 April), folks in Singapore can look forward to seeing the Pink Moon — which refers to the full moon that typically occurs in April — illuminating the night sky, starting from 7.23pm.

This comes after last month’s Worm Moon, which was the full moon in March.

According to astronomy Facebook group Stargazing Singapore, the Pink Moon this year will be visible from the South Eastern horizon by 7.45pm if the skies are clear.

It will then reach its brightest at around 7.50pm.

Pink moon got its name from the pink creeping phlox plant

According to NASA, the Pink Moon, like most of the other full moons, got its name from Native American traditions.

While the moon will not appear pink, the name pays homage to the herb moss pink. Its other names include the creeping phlox, moss phlox, and mountain phlox.

The creeping phlox is a plant native to the eastern part of the United States of America (USA), and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

However, the Pink Moon has other monikers, such as the Sprouting Grass Moon and the Egg Moon. Many coastal and fishing tribes also called it the Fish Moon, as this was when the shad swam upstream to spawn.

Lyrids meteor shower to be most visible on 22 April

On top of the Pink Moon, April will welcome the Lyrids meteor shower.

The Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) of Singapore told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that the meteor shower will peak sometime on Monday (22 April).

Another meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, will peak two weeks later, on 6 May.

Those who wish to catch the astronomical events can consider going to places that provide unobstructed and elevated views of the night sky.

For example, Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges would be ideal viewing locations. These places provide good views of both the sky and the city skyline.

