Worm Moon to illuminate S’pore sky by 7.30pm on 25 March

Worm moon to illuminate Singapore sky on evening of 25 March

This evening (25 March) , look out for March’s Full Moon — also known as the Worm Moon — that will be illuminating Singapore’s sky.

Astronomy hobbyist group Stargazing Singapore shared in a Facebook post that the Worm Moon is expected to be visible at the horizon by 7.30pm if skies are clear.

It will be at 99% illumination at that time, appearing as a round full moon.

Worm Moon was named after earthworm casts

The Worm Moon received its name from the southern tribes of the northeastern United States (US).

In particular, the name was inspired by the time of the year when earthworm casts would appear as the ground thawed, said NASA.

Moreover, the Worm Moon is synonymous with a couple of other names. They include the Crow Moon, Crust Moon, and the Sap or Sugar Moon.

Among the names, the northern tribes named it as a Sap or Sugar Moon as it was the time for tapping maple trees.

Appears as a micromoon this month

According to a daily guide for March to April by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Worm Moon this month is a micromoon, which is the opposite of a supermoon.

This is because it was slightly over a day after apogee, which is when the Moon is farthest from the Earth in its orbit.

However, for around three days, the Moon will still appear full to stargazers.

Since its appearance, some users took to Facebook to share their shots of the Worm Moon.

One such netizen was Andrew Teo, who compared the Worm Moon to a “fascinating ‘egg yolk'”. He captured it at Tampines on Saturday (23 March) evening.

Yesterday (24 March), Facebook user Gladys Lim also uploaded an image of the Moon at 98.2% illumination in the morning.

