Japan’s critically acclaimed film Kokuho premieres at Shaw Lido, attended by over 20 S’pore and Japan ambassadors

Critically acclaimed Kabuki epic from Japan premieres at newly renovated Lido 1 to commemorate SJ60

Last Saturday (18 July), Shaw Theatres, along with Singapore Film Society and Japan Creative Centre, held its premiere screening of Kohuko, a Japanese Kabuki-themed epic.

The premiere marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

Over 20 ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from various embassies, high commissions and consulates across Singapore attended the premiere.

Spanning 50 years, Kokuho follows Kikuo Tachibana, the son of a yakuza boss who is adopted by a kabuki star after his father’s death.

His deep friendship and fierce rivalry with his master’s son drive his pursuit of the coveted title of Kokuho (translates to national treasure).

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Lee Sang-il, the three-hour epic stars Ryo Yoshizawa, Ryusei Yokohama, Mitsuki Takahata and the renowned Ken Watanabe.

Celebrating Singapore and Japan’s diplomatic relationship of 60 years

The premiere screening was held at Shaw’s newly renovated, 312-seat Lido 1.

As one of Japan’s most visually stunning cinematic masterpieces, the special screening is a showcase of the power of cinema, uniting audiences from Singapore and Japan.

The prestigious premiere also commenced with welcoming remarks from the Ambassador of Japan to Singapore, His Excellency Ishikawa Hiroshi, and Chairman of the Singapore Film Society, Mr Kenneth Tan, who both expressed their excitement in having the remarkable work of Japanese cinema shown to Singapore audiences.

Guests were also treated to a special introduction to the timeless Japanese art of Kabuki, adding a unique cultural dimension to the screening.

An exclusive theatrical release from 23 July

Japanese enthusiasts and movie fans now have a chance to watch the film at Shaw Theatres, from 23 July onwards.

In total, the movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and offers both English and Chinese subtitles.

Audiences can secure their tickets through Shaw’s booking page on their website.

Visit Shaw Theatres’ official website for further details and related promotions.

Also read: Shaw Theatres only cinema in Southeast Asia to hold limited 35mm screenings of ‘The Odyssey’

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Featured image adapted from IMDb and courtesy of Shaw Theatres.