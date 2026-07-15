Shaw Theatres only cinema in Southeast Asia to hold limited 35mm screenings of ‘The Odyssey’

Limited 35mm screenings of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ at Shaw Theatres from 16 July

Shaw Theatres will hold limited 35mm screenings of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated mythic action epic ‘The Odyssey’ from Thursday (16 July).

This marks the first time in more than 13 years that Shaw Theatres will screen a film in the format.

Nolan’s 13th feature film was shot around the world using new IMAX film technology, bringing Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.

According to the acclaimed director, the production combines large-scale practical filmmaking — including elaborate sets, striking locations, and a large ensemble cast — with modern visual effects to create what he described as his most immersive and expansive cinematic undertaking yet.

First 35mm film at Shaw Theatres in more than 13 years

Shaw Theatres Lido will be the only cinema in Southeast Asia screening ‘The Odyssey’ on real celluloid film.

Unlike digital projection, the 35mm presentation projects light directly through the celluloid, producing rich analogue colour and preserving what Shaw Theatres described as the director’s intended theatrical intimacy.

Christopher Shaw, Executive Vice President of Shaw Theatres, said the company last screened a 35mm film more than 13 years ago.

“Following our recent significant renovation of Lido, we restored and brought back two original 1993 35mm film projectors to better support film festivals, as well as events that screen 35mm films,” he said.

It is serendipitous that our first 35mm screening will be the blockbuster ‘The Odyssey’, which was shot entirely on film.

The restored 1993 Ushio U-Tech projectors, which support DTS and SRD sound formats, have been installed in the new Lido 1 and Lumiere Grand halls.

Both venues are also equipped with Barco 4K digital-laser projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound.

However, the 35mm version of ‘The Odyssey’ will be shown exclusively at Lumiere Grand.

The large-format hall has 36 Lumiere recliners in its central section, with classic sofa-style seats arranged around the rest of the auditorium.

The last 35mm title screened by Shaw Theatres was ‘Hyde Park on Hudson’, which played at Lido on 13 March 2013.

Some members of the original projection and technical team who are proficient in operating 35mm equipment remain with the company, while additional staff are now undergoing training.

With a runtime of two hours and 52 minutes, ‘The Odyssey’ will be presented using nine film reels spliced together.

Posters, collectible pins and other promotions

Shaw Theatres is also offering a series of limited-edition collectibles to mark the film’s release.

Each 35mm ticket purchase comes with an A3 artwork poster, while stocks last, with 650 available.

Those who purchase two 35mm tickets between 16 and 31 July will also enter a contest to win one of two limited-edition 35mm Film Caps.

IMAX ticket holders can receive an A3 poster, with 6,000 available. Purchasing at least two IMAX tickets will also entitle patrons to an exclusive ‘The Odyssey’ pin, limited to 2,000 pieces across four designs.

A new design will be released every Thursday. Fans who collect all four can enter a lucky draw for one of five movie merchandise sets.

Meanwhile, each premiere hall ticket comes with an A3 poster, limited to 500 copies. Lumiere hall ticket holders can also receive one of 500 posters, although the offer does not apply to Lumiere Grand screenings.

All promotions are available while stocks last, and terms and conditions apply.

Visit Shaw Theatres’ official website for further details and related promotions.

Also read: Cinema space in Golden Mile Tower now for sale at S$31M guide price, has seating capacity of 2,000

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IMDb courtesy of Shaw Theatres.