Kopitiam & Coca-Cola launch mini bricks collectibles inspired by S’pore coffeeshop culture, only 160 sets available

Kopitiam and Coca-Cola launch exclusive mini brick collectibles celebrating coffeeshop culture

Few things feel more comforting than sitting down at a kopitiam with a familiar meal and an ice-cold drink.

Now, you can bring a tiny piece of that warm, nostalgic experience home with you.

Kopitiam has partnered with Coca-Cola to launch the limited-edition Kopitiam x Coca-Cola Mini Bricks Collectible Set, which officially rolls out on 1 Aug 2026.

Designed for food lovers, collectors, and anyone with a soft spot for old-school coffeeshops, the series turns familiar local dining scenes into miniature building-block displays.

First physical collectible collaboration between Kopitiam and Coca-Cola

The launch marks the first time Kopitiam and Coca-Cola have teamed up to create a physical collectible.

Andrew Tan, Head of Marketing and Food Services at Kopitiam, said its outlets have long served as “gathering places where generations of Singaporeans come together over good food, familiar flavours, and meaningful conversations”.

“At its heart, Kopitiam is dedicated to making every day a little better for the community we serve,” he added.

Through the collaboration, Kopitiam hopes to “recreate these cherished moments in a playful format, allowing Singaporeans to bring a piece of their daily ritual home”.

Three nostalgic mini brick designs

The collection comprises three mini brick designs inspired by familiar sights from Singapore’s coffeeshop culture.

The first showcases a spread of Kopitiam favourites alongside Coca-Cola’s iconic glass bottle and can, recreating a sight that would look right at home on almost any coffeeshop table.

The second depicts a traditional kopitiam shophouse, inspired by the familiar gathering places where generations of Singaporeans have shared meals, drinks, and plenty of conversation.

Rounding off the trio is the Kopi Kiosk, featuring a kettle pouring kopi into a familiar old-school porcelain cup that doubles as the kiosk’s roof, as two friends make their way out below.

The collection will be available at only eight participating Kopitiam outlets:

AMK Hub

Hillion Mall

JEM

Parkway Parade

Plaza Singapura

Tampines Mall

VivoCity

Bagus Northpoint City

Only 160 full sets are available islandwide, with 20 allocated to each outlet.

Once they’ve been fully redeemed, there will be no restocks, so this definitely isn’t the occasion to hem and haw if you’re serious about adding one to your collection of quirky local memorabilia.

How to redeem your collectible

There are two ways to redeem the Kopitiam x Coca-Cola Mini Bricks Collectibles.

To redeem one blind box, purchase a can of Coca-Cola Original Taste or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to receive one stamp.

Stamps will be issued from 1 Aug while stocks last.

Once you’ve collected all eight stamps, exchange them at a participating outlet for a blind box containing one randomly selected mini brick design, then take it home, build it, and proudly put it on display.

Collectors who would rather skip the element of surprise can purchase a carton of 24 cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for S$38.80 nett.

Each purchase comes with a guaranteed full set of all three designs.

Stay tuned to Kopitiam’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more details and updates.

Also read: National Ice Cream Day deals in S’pore for free or discounted sweet treats to cool down on hot days

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Featured image courtesy of Kopitiam.