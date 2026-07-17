National Ice Cream Day deals in S’pore for free or discounted sweet treats to cool down on hot days

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these ice cream deals in Singapore

Singapore may be forecast to see thundery showers on most days in the second half of July, but the heat and humidity show no signs of letting up.

Whether you’re looking to cool down or simply treat yourself, a scoop of ice cream is rarely a bad idea.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday (19 July), several establishments across Singapore are rolling out free scoops, one-for-one treats, and other ice cream deals, with selected promotions running all the way till 16 Aug.

Ice cream events happening this weekend

For a well-deserved treat to round off the workweek, make a beeline for Baskin-Robbins’ NEX outlet.

Today (17 July) is the final day of its limited-time Ice Cream Buffet, where diners can dig into all 31 flavours for just S$16.90 from 7pm to 10pm.

Matcha lovers can also head to Matchaya at Tiong Bahru for its one-for-one Cloud Hour promotion, running daily from 3pm to 6pm till 19 July.

Purchase a Cloud 9, Dirty Matcha, Brown Butter Houjicha, or The Most Hardcore Matcha Affogato to receive a complimentary Iced Matcha Latte or Iced Houjicha Latte.

Still craving more matcha? BingXue will also be giving away free Matcha Ice Cream at its Changi City Point and Suntec City outlets on 19 and 20 July.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Ice Cream will be giving away free single scoops at its Sprinkle Pool Pop-up, held at the outdoor Dessert Bar from 10am to 6pm on 19 July.

Entry to the Dessert Bar is free, though museum admission is not included.

Visitors can also stand a chance to win an annual membership by joining its Instagram giveaway.

Ice cream deals running till 16 Aug

Those who are tied up this weekend need not miss out, as more sweet deals will be available over the coming weeks.

From 18 to 24 July, CapitaLand Malls will be giving away free ice cream from Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, and Wall’s at Plaza Singapura.

Visitors can also sample new flavours, take part in games and activities, and stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise worth up to S$43,000.

To join the festivities, enter the reward code <ICECREAM> on the CapitaStar app to unlock an event eVoucher.

Over at the ArtScience Museum, visitors with tickets to the Flesh and Bones exhibition can enjoy 10% off Synthesis’ unusual Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired ice creams till 16 Aug.

And last but not least, FairPrice is offering 50% off one-litre tubs of New Zealand brand Much Moore Ice Cream from now till 22 July.

Also read: BingXue giving away free matcha ice cream at Changi City Point & Suntec outlets for 2 days only

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @matchayasg on Instagram, @museumoficecreamsg on Instagram, and Google Maps.