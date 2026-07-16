BingXue giving away free matcha ice cream at Changi City Point & Suntec outlets for 2 days only

BingXue Singapore is giving away free matcha ice cream on 19 and 20 July

If you love ice cream, matcha, and freebies, BingXue Singapore has a sweet treat that ticks all three boxes.

To mark National Ice Cream Day, the dessert and beverage chain is giving away free Matcha Ice Cream at selected outlets across Singapore on 19 and 20 July 2026.

Known for its refreshing drinks and wallet-friendly treats, BingXue is using the giveaway to let customers sample one of its well-loved flavours and enjoy a small moment of indulgence.

Promotion available at two participating outlets

The promotion will be available at two BingXue outlets: Changi City Point and Suntec City Mall.

Each outlet will offer 500 Matcha Ice Cream cones per day, with redemptions available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

To claim yours, first follow BingXue Singapore on Instagram.

At the outlet, scan the QR code to confirm your redemption, then show the staff your redemption code and proof that you are following the account.

Once that’s done, you can finally collect your free Matcha Ice Cream and dig in.

Do note that each customer may only redeem one free cone per day, and the promotion cannot be combined with other discounts, vouchers, or ongoing offers.

A small treat to brighten your day

“Sometimes, all it takes is a small treat to brighten someone’s day,” said Joyce Lim, co-founder of NutriSmart Group, BingXue’s master franchisee in Singapore.

“Whether customers are dropping by after school, during lunch, or on the way home, we hope this gives them a happy little reason to visit us, enjoy something sweet, and stay connected for more surprises ahead.”

Here’s how to get to the two participating outlets:



BingXue Tea & Ice Cream Changi City Point

Address: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #01-40B Changi City Point, Singapore 486038

Opening hours: 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Expo



BingXue Tea & Ice Cream Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, B1-K13 Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade and Esplanade

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Featured image adapted from @bingxue_singapore on Instagram and Google Maps.