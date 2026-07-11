Otaku House closing Plaza Singapura store after 17 years, offering 40% off storewide

Otaku House closing Plaza Singapura outlet on 16 Aug as mall will undergo revamp

Otaku House, a stalwart of Plaza Singapura’s row of toy stores on its top floor, is moving out of the mall after 17 years.

To thank supporters, it’s holding a Moving Out Sale with 40% off storewide, it said in an Instagram post on Thursday (9 July).

Last day of Otaku House Plaza Singapura is 16 Aug

In its post, Otaku House said that its last day of operations at Plaza Singapura would be 16 Aug.

Supporters were thus encouraged to come over one last time to relive memories, grab “amazing bargains” and give this store the farewell it deserves.

This would be their “final chance” to visit the original Plaza Singapura store, it added.

Otaku House closing as entire top floor of Plaza Singapura to be renovated

Responding to a netizen in the comments, Otaku House clarified that it was not “dying” and had other stores.

It has to close its outlet in Plaza Singapura as Capitaland, which manages the mall, wants to renovate the entire level 7 for two years till 2028, it said.

Every tenant on level 7, which includes several other toy stores and Golden Village cineplex, is also moving, it added.

Sure enough, another commenter confirmed that all the toy stores are leaving the mall.

Golden Village also announced earlier this month that they were leaving after 28 years in Plaza Singapura as the mall undergoes a major revamp.

Like Otaku House, its last day of operations will be 16 Aug.

‘A place where friendships were made’

In an earlier post, Otaku House reminisced about its 17 years in Plaza Singapura, which began with a sketch it submitted to the mall.

This led to the grand opening of the chain’s second outlet, complete with a lion dance to mark the occasion.

It noted that the store became “a place where friendships were made, collections began, and memories were created” over the years, adding:

Some of you visited us as students. Today, you’re bringing your own children through our doors.

In the comments, netizens also recalled some memorable firsts at the store, with one lamenting that “the feeling will never be the same” at other outlets.

Everything must go during Moving Out Sale

Customers attending the Moving Out Sale will find prices slashed on a whole range of items, including anime merchandise and collectables, figures, plushies and keychains.

Their well-known Kuji prizes and accessories will also be offered for sale as “everything must go”, according to Otaku House.

After the closure of the Plaza Singapura outlet, the chain will be left with outlets in Jewel Changi Airport, PLQ Mall and Suntec City, though it will also open in SingPost Centre soon.

Also read: Golden Village Plaza Singapura to close on 16 Aug, patrons can win private screening & free popcorn vouchers

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Featured image adapted from @otakuhouse on Instagram.