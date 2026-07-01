Golden Village Plaza Singapura to close on 16 Aug, patrons can win private screening & free popcorn vouchers

Golden Village Plaza Singapura to close in phases, with its final day on 16 Aug

After 28 years of hosting movie dates, family outings, anime screenings, and blockbuster premieres, Golden Village (GV) Plaza Singapura will soon be screening its final credits.

On Wednesday (1 July), Golden Village Multiplex Pte Ltd announced that its Plaza Singapura cinema will close on 16 Aug 2026, as the mall undergoes a major revamp.

The closure will take place in phases, with six cinema halls holding their final screenings on 2 Aug.

The remaining halls will continue operating until the cinema’s last day on 16 Aug.

A familiar stop for generations of moviegoers

In a Facebook post, GV encouraged patrons to head down for one last movie at the outlet, which has been part of Singapore’s cinema landscape since opening in 1998.

Over the years, GV Plaza Singapura became a familiar stop for generations of moviegoers, from those catching major releases after school or work, to fans gathering for special screenings, film festivals, and anime-related events.

“We are deeply grateful to generations of moviegoers who have supported GV Plaza over the past 28 years,” said Clara Cheo, CEO of Golden Village, in a media release seen by MS News.

“The cinema has been home to countless shared experiences and we thank our patrons, partners, staff, and our landlord, Plaza Singapura and CapitaLand; for being part of this remarkable journey and for their support over the years.”

She added that GV will continue bringing new entertainment offerings to its cinemas, including live viewing concerts, VR screenings, fan meetings, corporate events, and private parties.

Win a private cinema screening

To mark GV Plaza’s farewell, Golden Village has rolled out a series of initiatives from now till 16 Aug 2026, inviting moviegoers to revisit the memories they have made at the cinema over the years.

Among them is a social media contest, where one winner will receive a private cinema screening party at GV Cineleisure.

To participate, patrons must follow @gvmovieclub on Instagram and share their favourite GV Plaza memory, movie, or experience through an Instagram post or story.

The post must include at least one photo or video, tag @gvmovieclub, and include the hashtag #ThankYouGVPlaza.

Participants must also keep their Instagram accounts public throughout the campaign period until the winner is announced.

The contest runs until 16 Aug 2026 at 11.59pm, and the winner will receive a private cinema hall booking at GV Cineleisure for up to 60 guests, with the screening to take place between 17 Aug and 31 Oct 2026.

Get a free popcorn or Coca-Cola e-voucher

Golden Village will also be giving away 10,000 e-vouchers for a free regular popcorn or regular Coca-Cola to eligible customers.

From now till 16 Aug 2026, patrons who purchase two or more movie tickets in a single online transaction for any screening at GV Plaza Singapura may receive an e-voucher.

Eligible bookings must be made via the GV website or GV Mobile App, while walk-in purchases will not qualify.

The e-voucher will be emailed after 16 Aug and can be redeemed from 17 Aug to 31 Oct 2026 at any GV cinema, with the purchase of two movie tickets in a single transaction.

Each reward will be randomly assigned as either a regular popcorn or regular Coca-Cola, with a maximum of one voucher issued per eligible transaction.

Those who still want to catch a movie at GV after the Plaza Singapura outlet closes can visit nearby locations such as GV Cineleisure, GV Bugis, GV Funan, GV Grand, and GV City Square.

For the full details of these farewell promos, visit the Golden Village website.

Also read: Tim Ho Wan to close Plaza Singapura outlet on 12 July due to mall’s redevelopment

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.