Lalamove Delivery Services Can Send Anything To Your Loved Ones’ Doorsteps

Seeing the smile on your loved ones’ faces when they receive a gift from you is probably one of the most heartwarming experiences.

They don’t have to be the only ones smiling when you can enjoy some great deals too, thanks to a limited-time discount on Lalamove delivery services.

With the pandemic affecting everyone in different ways, nothing says “I’m thinking of you” better than a delivery man showing up with a surprise package.

Here’s how you can make your loved ones happy without having to splurge unnecessarily.

Send items for any occasion with Lalamove

As the pandemic takes many of our activities online, sending things to people via a courier service has become the norm.

From bulky orders to food, we’ve probably had so many things delivered to the people we think a lot about.

No matter how small or large your orders are, Lalamove is able to help you deliver them.

That’s just one of the perks of having a fleet of different vehicles like motorcycles, cars, and vans, so they can meet customers’ every need.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

Whether you’re craving food that’s not on a food delivery platform or need to move a massage chair from your home to ah ma‘s, Lalamove can handle the transportation for you.

Set up deliveries anytime via the Lalamove app

Like most delivery platforms these days, Lalamove has its own mobile app through which you can request a courier to come to pick up an item right at your doorstep.

To help you arrange that delivery in a jiffy, we’ll take you on a quick run-through of the app.

As with all deliveries, timing is key and you can first choose when you’d like the delivery man to arrive — ASAP or at a specific time later.

Next, insert your pickup location and intended destination for your delivery. You can even click on the target icon to locate your current location.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

Depending on the size of your item, you can select from a list of different vehicles Lalamove has on standby, including a motorcycle for small packages and a 2.4-metre van to lug that armchair you want to give away to your auntie.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

After picking the vehicle of your choice, the app will then prompt you to select additional services if you require any.

The services vary across vehicle types, though common options include cash on delivery (COD), round trips, and even purchase services where Lalamove personnel will buy items on your behalf.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

Before checking out, the additional details page will require you to leave comments for the driver, choose your payment method, and most importantly, apply coupons to get even more discounts.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

Redeem up to 50% discount on your next delivery

Instead of scouring the Internet for coupon codes, Lalamove has one that you can use from now till 31 Oct.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

All you have to do is key in “LALAMOVEIT” in the “add coupon” tab on the additional details page to earn coupons for either 50% or 20% off your next 3 deliveries.

The 50% discount coupons are for new customers while returning customers get 20% off.

The coupons will be automatically added to your wallet after entering the code, so you can apply them easily to your subsequent deliveries.

Note that the discounts apply to any vehicle type but are capped at $6 per delivery order. You can read more about the details over on Lalamove’s website.

Alternatively, if you’re ready to arrange a delivery soon, you can download the Lalamove app here.

Remind your loved ones that you’re thinking of them through gifts

The pandemic may have kept us from seeing some of the people we hold dear, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be there for them in other ways.

While calls and texts can convey a message, there’s nothing quite like receiving a thoughtful gift from your friends and family.

Even if you don’t have the time or means to hand that gift to them in person, at least there are other ways to get it to them quickly and conveniently.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lalamove.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.