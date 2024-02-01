DPM Lawrence Wong Will Deliver Budget 2024 Statement On 16 Feb, Live Broadcasts Available

Lawrence Wong Will Deliver Budget 2024 Statement On 16 Feb

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget Statement for 2024 on 16 Feb, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced today (1 Feb).

There will be live broadcasts of the statement on television, radio, social media, and streaming services.

After the delivery, you can view the full statement on the Singapore Budget website.

2024 Budget Statament will be delivered by DPM Wong

In a joint press release about the 2024 Budget Statement, MOF, REACH and the People’s Association (PA) announced that Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will deliver the statement live at 3.30pm in Parliament on 16 Feb.

MOF said you can view the statement live via the following platforms:

Channel 5

CNA938

Capital 958

CNA website, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok

8world News website, YouTube, Facebook

meWATCH

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation on Channel 5.

Full budget statement available online after live broadcast

Following the live broadcast, you can receive the full statement by email if you join the mailing list on the MOF website.

You can also view the statement on the Budget 2024 website after it has been delivered.

MOF also mentioned that members of the public can submit their views on Budget 2024 through various feedback channels, including:

REACH, which is the Singapore Government’s feedback and engagement unit, will hold two in-person Budget Conversations in English and Mandarin on 23 Feb and 13 Mar respectively.

Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and REACH Chairman Tan Kiat How will attend the 23 Feb session.

Meanwhile, Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and REACH Deputy Chairperson Mr Eric Chua will join the conversation and share their views on 13 Mar.

“REACH will also organise a series of engagements for members of the public to share their views on Budget 2024 including physical Listening Points set up at various high-traffic nodes across Singapore, a series of outdoor panel discussions, and a podcast episode in March featuring REACH Advisory Panel members,” MOF said.

To engage residents on Budget 2024 measures, the PA and its grassroots organisations will organise post-Budget dialogues.

Those interested in attending can register their interest via the Post-Budget 2024 Dialogues form. Sign-ups will be open until 12pm on 1 Mar.

Featured image adapted from govsg on YouTube.