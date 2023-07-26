Desmond Lee Accuses Lee Hsien Yang Of Vendetta Against Govt After POFMA-ed Facebook Post

Lee Hsien Yang Accused Of Vendetta Against PAP & PM Lee Hsien Loong

People’s Action Party (PAP) assistant secretary-general Desmond Lee has accused the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, of having a “vendetta” against the PAP government.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang was served with a correction notice on 25 July for a post he made on Facebook.

Along with the correction order, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office demanded that he add a notice to his post.

Despite doing so, Mr Lee Hsien Yang has made another post, stating that the corrective notice was “misleading”.

In an article published on Petir, Mr Desmond Lee accused Mr Lee Hsien Yang of having a “vendetta” against the PAP government.

Desmond Lee questions Lee Hsien Yang

The Petir article by National Development Minister Desmond Lee was published on 26 July in reply to a post by Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

In his initial Facebook post for which he received the POFMA order, Mr Lee Hsien Yang cited recent political scandals. In light of these, he stated that “trust in the PAP has been shattered”.

“Trust has to be earned,” he wrote. “It cannot simply be inherited.”

But Mr Desmond Lee disagreed with the assertions. He specifically questioned the implication that a corruption probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran is an example of PM Lee Hsien Loong failing in his leadership.

“How is this so?” he asked. “Just because PM Lee did what his predecessors, including Mr Lee Kuan Yew, did: Support CPIB’s investigation of possible wrongdoing by political office holders?”

Mr Desmond Lee further pointed out that the CPIB investigated PAP MP Teh Cheang Wan while the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew was PM.

Before that, the bureau also investigated three others with links to the PAP.

“That makes clear the Government’s stand on corruption allegations,” he concluded.

Claims Lee Hsien Yang wants to bring government & PAP down

“Mr Lee Hsien Yang is pursuing this vendetta because he wants to bring down the government as well as the PAP, the party his father founded,” Mr Desmond Lee claimed.

“I am saddened by him using falsehoods to attack his brother, who has given his life to serving Singapore.”

He further questioned Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s actions, calling them “consistent with his duplicitous conduct” towards the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

“He, together with his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, had misled the late Mr Lee, in the execution of his Last Will and Testament,” Mr Desmond Lee wrote.

Court & disciplinary findings note dishonesty

The minister noted findings by the Court of Three Judges as well as the Disciplinary Tribunal that Mr Lee Hsien Yang had been “downright dishonest”. They also found that he had “no qualms lying under oath”.

The couple, the Court said, cut off Ms Kwa Kim Li, Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer, and made his last will within 16 hours.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern also allegedly “acted with complete disregard for the interests” of her late father-in-law.

The Court claimed that she “blindly followed the directions of her husband, a significant beneficiary under the very will whose execution she helped to rush through”.

As such, the police called the couple in for investigations into possible perjury last year. They did not attend a subsequent interview and have been in exile since.

Lee Hsien Yang calls POFMA notice misleading

After adding the corrective notice to his contentious Facebook post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang published a new one.

In it, he ironically stood by his earlier statements.

I stand by what I said. The POFMA notice is misleading.

Mentioning the recent scandals again, he asked whether people have lost their trust in PM Lee’s government.

At the time of writing, he has yet to address the Petir article. There also hasn’t been any response from the authorities regarding the newest Facebook post.

