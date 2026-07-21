Man dies & another man arrested after fight between Lengkok Bahru neighbours, knife allegedly thrown down

Neighbours inv0lved in Lengkok Bahru fight reportedly had previous disputes

A 59-year-old man died on Monday (20 July) after reportedly being involved in a fight with his neighbour, who is another man of the same age.

During the incident, a bloodied knife believed to have been used in the altercation fell from above, residents told 8world News.

Man found motionless at 16th-floor lift lobby

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received calls for assistance at about 4.45pm on 20 July.

They came from Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man lying motionless at the lift lobby on the 16th floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away there.

Another man arrested at the scene

Meanwhile, another 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene, the police said.

Both parties are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Both men lived on the same floor for years

A resident who declined to be named told 8world that the two men lived on the same floor for years, only four units apart.

While the suspect lived alone, the deceased lived with his son, who is understood to have special needs.

The suspect disliked people passing by his door, with the sound of footsteps sometimes provoking verbal outbursts from him, the neighbour alleged.

This led to some residents making a detour or using another lift to avoid passing by his flat.

Both men believed to have had previous disputes

Another neighbour named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) said the deceased’s family was friendly and got on well with the neighbourhood.

He had never personally witnessed any confrontations between the two men since he moved in about a year ago.

However, the suspect had previously warned him to be wary of the deceased’s family, leading him to believe that there had been previous disputes between them.

To avoid confrontation, the deceased’s family would purposely make a detour to use the lift on the 15th floor to avoid passing by the suspect’s flat, he noted.

Neighbours hear men arguing loudly

While Mr Zhang was not at home at the time of the incident, CCTV footage recorded outside his door picked up the sound of two men arguing at about 4.43pm that day.

One man was heard threatening to harm the other, according to 8world.

Another neighbour who lived a few floors below the two men claimed to have heard both of them shouting loudly.

When he went upstairs to see what was going on, he allegedly saw one man holding a knife and running quickly towards the other man.

He then saw the deceased lying on the floor.

The suspect was heard saying something to people present before returning to his flat.

Suspect allegedly threw knife downstairs

Yet another neighbour who declined to be named allegedly saw the suspect holding a kitchen knife, which he threw downstairs.

He then allegedly returned to his flat and locked himself in.

The entire incident lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, the neighbour said.

Another anonymous resident told 8world that she saw the knife in the bushes near a coffee shop at the foot of the block.

“There was blood everywhere and I was terrified,” she said, adding that a tall man called the police and covered the knife with a cardboard box.

Lengkok Bahru fight ‘deeply distressing’: MP

Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development, said the incident was “deeply distressing” and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The grassroots team is working closely with community partners to assist the families with urgent matters, such as funeral arrangements, while continuing to monitor their ongoing needs and providing help whenever possible, added Mr Chua, who is also the MP for Queenstown SMC.

The immediate priority is caring for the affected families and providing support for Lengkok Bahru residents, with a memorial service to be held with leaders from religious groups.

Also read: 68-year-old man dies after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo, younger man arrested

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.