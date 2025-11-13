68-year-old man dies after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo, younger man arrested

Man passes away in hospital after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo

A 68-year-old man has died after an alleged stabbing at a condominium in Marine Parade on Thursday (13 Nov) afternoon.

Photos sent to MS News by a resident of Laguna Park showed paramedics attending to a person lying in the corridor, which was cordoned off.

Numerous blood drops and a slipper were seen on the tiled floor.

Alleged culprit restrained by residents & security of Marine Parade condo

The resident, who declined to be named, said they were alerted to the incident when they heard screaming.

When he got to the scene, the victim was already motionless, he added.

The alleged stabber tried to take his own life, but was restrained by residents and security officers who pinned him to the ground despite his resistance.

Suspect detained by police, cited ‘mean comments’

The police later arrived to detain the suspect.

Another photo shared by the resident showed several police officers holding down a shirtless man on the floor.

Asked what had sparked the attack, the witness said the suspect had mentioned “mean comments”.

68-year-old man passes away after alleged stabbing

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received calls for assistance at about 12.45pm on 13 Nov.

The location was 5000C Marine Parade Road — the address of Laguna Park.

When police arrived, they found an injured 68-year-old man, who was sent to the hospital unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 1.10pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away.

23-year-old man arrested

Additionally, a 23-year-old man was arrested for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Two penknives were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman dies after knife attack at Yishun HDB, husband & alleged assailant in hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.