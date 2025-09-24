Woman dies after knife attack at Yishun HDB, husband & alleged assailant in hospital

31-year-old woman dies after knife attack in Yishun on 24 Sept

A woman died after a knife attack in Yishun on Wednesday (24 Sept) morning.

Two men were sent to the hospital, including a 67-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the victim.

The other man conveyed to the hospital was the deceased’s husband.

Police & SCDF officers arrived to find 2 injured men lying along corridor

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Police were alerted to the incident at about 7.25am on Wednesday (24 Sept).

The location of the incident was Block 323 Yishun Central.

Upon arrival, the police saw one woman and two men lying injured along the corridor on the sixth floor.

Early investigations revealed that a fight had broken out over a noise dispute, culminating in a 67-year-old Chinese man allegedly injuring a couple with a knife.

All three individuals were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Among the trio was a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman who was conveyed unconscious to the hospital. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old man was arrested for murder. Police investigations are ongoing.

Neighbour claims dispute has been ongoing for years

When The Straits Times’ (ST) reporters arrived at the scene at about 8.50am, there were still drops of blood on the ground floor. There were also bloodstains inside the lifts and the lift lobby on the sixth floor.

A resident staying on the ninth floor told ST that the dispute between the couple and the man had been ongoing for years.

“I think the man was not happy with their children playing and making noise,” said the resident.

ST spoke to another resident, Mr Koh, who had gone up to the sixth floor to check on the commotion.

There, he saw the husband fighting off a knife-wielding man while calling for help for his wife, who lay unconscious near the lift.

A few moments later, the man stabbed the husband in the chest, before a resident split them up and kicked the knife away.

Nee Soon MP saddened by incident

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (23 Sept) afternoon, Nee Soon Member of Parliament (MP) Jackson Lam said he was saddened by the “tragic and shocking” incident.

Mr Lam added that he was keeping a close eye on updates from the authorities while the police investigate the case.

In the meantime, grassroots leaders and staff will be rendering support and assistance to affected residents.

