1 man dies after neighbourly dispute in Yishun, another sent to the hospital

Neighbourly dispute in Yishun leads to man who allegedly slashed another man being found dead

A neighbourly dispute in Yishun turned fatal for one man when his body was found at the foot of Block 334B Yishun Street 31.

Another man suffered injuries and was sent to the hospital, the police said.

Blue tent seen at the foot of Yishun block

A female resident who lives on the fourth floor of the block told Lianhe Zaobao that she had heard a loud sound on Saturday (19 July) afternoon.

When she looked out of her flat, she saw a man with abdominal injuries, who was later sent to the hospital by ambulance.

A 28-year-old foreign domestic helper told the paper that she passed by the scene about 10 minutes after the incident and saw shocked residents as well as police officers conducting investigations.

At about 6.50pm, the police had cordoned off part of the void deck, with a blue tent seen on a grass patch next to the block.

Relatives of deceased arrive at scene

Later, three female relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene.

They looked sombre as they assisted the police with investigations, with one of them breaking down in tears and asking to check the body.

Residents who took their children to the playground in the evening were seen discussing the incident and crowding around to watch the officers, who were wearing personal protective equipment and using flashlights to examine the body.

Police find injured man & dead man at Yishun block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at the block at about 5.20pm on 19 July.

When SPF officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man injured in his residential unit.

They also found a 44-year-old man lying motionless at the foot of the block. He was pronounced dead by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 53-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

One man injured the other during neighbourly dispute in Yishun

The men are neighbours who live in the block, SPF noted.

According to preliminary investigations, the men were involved in a prior dispute along the corridor.

“Arising from the dispute, the 44-year-old man allegedly injured the 53-year-old man with a knife,” SPF added.

The 44-year-old was subsequently found motionless at the foot of the block.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.