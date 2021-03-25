Hour-Long Leslie Cheung Concert Happening On 1 Apr

The late Leslie Cheung (张国荣) was an iconic figure in the Cantopop scene who enjoyed tremendous success both as an actor and singer.

Despite his tragic death in 2003, the Cantopop star continues to draw new fans nearly 2 decades after his passing.

To mark his 18th death anniversary, an hour-long virtual concert will be held on 1 Apr featuring many of his classic songs.

Online concert named ‘Missing You, Leslie Cheung’

Titled ‘Missing You, Leslie Cheung’ (想你,张国荣), the concert aims to cheer everyone on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawrence Cheng (郑丹瑞) – creative director of the concert – shared that they had sought permission from Cheung’s former manager Florence Chan (陈淑芬) and boyfriend Daffy Tong (唐鹤德) to hold the meaningful concert.

The virtual concert will happen on 1 Apr, exactly 18 years after Cheung’s unfortunate demise in 2003.

According to The Standard, a news site from Hong Kong, fans can expect to hear many of Cheung’s classics performed by singers like:

Samuel Hui (许冠杰)

Karen Mok (莫文蔚)

Hacken Lee (李克勤)

Julian Cheung (张智霖)

The concert will reportedly be held on the rooftop of Tsim Sha Tsui’s Ocean Terminal and will be streamed on HiEggo’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Happening on 1 Apr at 7.30pm

Here are the deets for the online concert:

Missing You, Leslie Cheung’ (想你,张国荣)

Date: 1 Apr 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7.30pm (Singapore & Hong Kong Time)

Streaming platforms: HiEggo’s Facebook and YouTube page

A tribute to the legendary artist

Leslie Cheung may no longer be with us, but his legendary works will probably live on for years to come.

We have no doubt that Leslie Cheung fans would enjoy the concert as they celebrate the icon’s musical talents.

Which of Leslie Cheung’s classics are you hoping to hear at the concert? Let us know in the comments.

