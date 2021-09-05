Little Miss Coconut Opens 1st Outlet Next To Admiralty MRT

Recently, Singaporeans have been going coconuts over one particular drink—coconut shakes.

Walking by popular brands like Mr Coconut and CocoBoss, it’s common to see a snaking queue, no matter the time of day.

Undeterred, a new contender looks set to join the market and quench Singaporeans’ thirst for the refreshing beverage. Introducing Little Miss Coconut—a homegrown brand that opened its 1st outlet in Admiralty recently.

If the North is way too far for you, you’d be happy to know that the business owners have grand plans to open 4 more outlets in Singapore soon.

1st Little Miss Coconut store opens at Admiralty

Coconut shakes have become many Singaporeans go-to drink in recent times.

Now, there’s one more option to get your fill of coconut shakes from. Little Miss Coconut has opened its first outlet at 676 Woodlands Drive 71, beside Admiralty MRT.

They might be ‘little’ – as the name suggests – but the homegrown brand has big plans.

Little Miss Coconut will soon be opening 4 more outlets at:

Sengkang

Bedok

Clementi

Admiralty Park (beside Republic Polytechnic).

And in case you’re wondering, no, they’re not related to Mr Coconut.

21 Coconut drinks to choose from

A look at its menu online reveals that the brand has a lot to offer.

You’ll be spoilt for choice as you scan through Little Miss Coconut’s selection of 21 drinks and 3 desserts.

This includes, of course, the original coconut shake that you can never go wrong with.

If you’re looking for something with a small twist, the stall recommends trying out their roasted coconut shake.

For the adventurous souls out there, the stall also offers a durian coconut shake.

And if you’re feeling worried about your waistline or losing your gains from the gym this weekend, you can also opt for wheatgrass coconut milk—a relatively healthier yet equally delicious option.

Little Miss Coconut also rates the coconut soft pudding dessert highly as a “die-hard must-try” item on their menu.

Get your coconut fix at Little Miss Coconut

In sunny Singapore, a cold, creamy, refreshing coconut shake sounds appealing on most days.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Little Miss Coconut’s shakes to see how they fare against other famous brands, here’s how to get there:

Address: 676 Woodlands Drive 71, #01-03, Singapore 730676

Opening hours: 11am-11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Admiralty

The next time you’re in the area looking to get your coconut fix without waiting in line, you know where to go!

