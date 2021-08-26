Long Queues For Temasek Mask Collection On 26 Aug

Singaporeans are known for being kiasu — we’ll queue for literally anything, especially if it’s free.

Well, we’ve proved that to be true again today (26 Aug) as Temasek commenced its latest mask distribution exercise.

Long queues were seen at several collection points. By noon, masks even went out of stock at several locations.

Addressing this in a Facebook post, Temasek CEO Ho Ching urged Singaporeans not to be kiasu and assured everyone that there’s plenty of stock.

Long queues for mask collection at several malls

On Thursday (26 Aug), Temasek Foundation began its 5th mask distribution exercise.

However, queues had already formed at several malls around Singapore an hour before the distribution exercise began, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Safe distancing ambassadors were seen having to remind crowds to maintain a safe distance while lining up.

At Lot One shopping mall in Choa Chu Kang, staff members even had to direct people to return later or join a virtual queue.

A queue was also seen at Bishan’s Junction 8, where most in line involved elderly citizens on their morning grocery runs.

The same situation was seen at Toa Payoh Lorong 7’s Sheng Siong outlet, which was apparently the only collection point in the area.

By noon, stocks reportedly ran out at several locations such as Junction 8, Nex, and Jurong Point. Many also had to be turned away.

Ho Ching urge Singaporeans not to be kiasu

At 11.50am, Temasek CEO Ho Ching put out a Facebook post asking Singaporeans not to be kiasu.

She shared that there are plenty of masks left so there’s no need to flock down all at once.

Additionally, Madam Ho added that the collection lasts for a month so there’s absolutely no need to rush.

Addressing criticism about collection methods, she also said it was not possible to deliver the masks directly to households as they are too bulky.

She also urged the public to be kind to counter staff at the distribution centres.

Check location’s stock before going down

For this mask distribution exercise, Temasek Foundation will be issuing 50 surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks to each household.

The distribution will take place at selected grocery stores and CapitaLand malls from 26 Aug-26 Sep.

To collect the masks, household representatives will need to present their SP utilities bills.

Temasek Foundation also reminds the public to bring their own bags to facilitate the transportation of the masks.

Members of the public can check on the stock levels here before making their way down to their nearest collection points.

The full list of distribution centres is available here.

Wait till a later date if you can

While it’s understandable that everyone wants to get their hands on the free masks, it’s advisable not to chiong down on the first few days unless you’re in urgent need of them.

After all, long queues and crowds will only put everyone’s safety at risk.

