Temasek Foundation To Distribute N95 & Surgical Masks From 26 Aug-26 Sep

Throughout the pandemic, Temasek Foundation has kept us well-supplied with reusable masks.

Source

Come 26 Aug, the foundation will begin their 5th mask distribution exercise, supplying Singapore residents with free N95 and surgical masks.

Collection for these masks will be done at selected supermarkets islandwide.

50 surgical & 25 N95 masks for each household starting 26 Aug

On Tuesday (17 Aug), Temasek Foundation chief executive officer Ho Ching shared in a Facebook post that another mask distribution exercise will begin on 26 Aug.

This time, the foundation will be giving out 50 surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks to each household.

Source

Earlier this month, Madam Ho explained that this was to better protect residents against the highly infectious Delta variant.

Household representatives can collect the masks between 26 Aug and 26 Sep at 131 supermarkets islandwide.

This includes larger outlets of supermarket chains like Sheng Shiong, FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, and Prime.

The collection will also be available at selected CapitaLand malls. The list of participating outlets will be made available online.

Bring along your SP Group utility bill

To collect the free masks, Madam Ho said household representatives will need to bring a paper or electronic SP Group utility bill along.

The SP bill account number will need to be scanned and recorded for the issuance of masks.

Madam Ho also reminded the public to bring their own bags to carry these bulky items home. She urged Singaporeans not to rush to collect the masks as the collection runs for an entire month.

There’s no need to panic when there is plenty of stock.

Thank you for keeping residents well-equipped with masks

Kudos to Temasek Foundation for always ensuring our community is well-equipped against the fast-evolving virus.

While Singapore might be making good progress towards a new normal, it is important to continue wearing your masks and being vigilant.

So do remember to go collect your free masks from 26 Aug onwards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Temasek Foundation on Facebook and Technavio.