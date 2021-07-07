Free N95 & Disposable Surgical Masks Available After National Day

Temasek Foundation has been equipping Singapore residents with the necessary protective equipment since Covid-19 struck.

Just this week, residents started collecting oximeters that help prevent ‘silent pneumonia’ — a Covid-19 symptom that can go undetected.

In the coming months, the public can look forward to more of such freebies, including disposable masks and mouth sprays.

These distribution programmes will commence after National Day on 9 Aug.

Singapore residents to get free disposable masks & mouth sprays

Mdm Ho Ching, CEO of Temasek, said on Facebook that they will be distributing disposable masks as part of the next Stay Prepared exercise.

The 2 types of masks include:

Medical grade surgical masks

Disposable N95 masks

More information regarding this distribution exercise will be available after National Day on 9 Aug.

Separately, Temasek will also be distributing povidone-iodine (PVP-I) mouth gargle which can be used as mouth sprays.

Earlier in April, a study found that PVP-I helps to lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission in high-risk settings.

This distribution exercise will take place in September or October.

Masks & mouth sprays will likely be free

Designed to enhance Singapore residents’ resilience amid the pandemic, the Stay Prepared programme hasn’t cost regular folks anything.

Though Mdm Ho didn’t disclose if the next instalment is free, there’s a very high likelihood that it will be, judging from past initiatives.

Coming months might be crucial in our fight against Covid-19

Even as the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be within sight, the coming months may prove to be crucial.

At the same time, the ever-changing nature of the virus could also spell the emergence of new strains that prove to be more transmissible.

Let’s hope that will not be the case and that Singapore will be able to treat Covid-19 like an endemic virus soon.

Kudos once again to Temasek for equipping Singaporeans with the necessary protective tools.

Featured image adapted from Temasek Foundation on Facebook.