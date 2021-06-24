Free Oximeter Given By Temasek For All Singapore Households

Temasek Foundation said on Thursday (24 Jun) that it’ll be giving out a free oximeter for every household in Singapore.

Source

Collection will take place from 5 Jul to 5 Aug at select supermarkets and pharmacies.

The oximeter can help check on your blood oxygen levels — low levels can be a sign of Covid-19.

Between 28 Jun and 3 Jul, Singapore Post will distribute a Stay Prepared leaflet that’ll serve as redemption of the oximeter.

Temasek will give out the oximeters at the following supermarket and pharmacy outlets:

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong

Giant

Cold Storage

Watsons

Unity

Guardian

Not every outlet is a collection point, so check out your nearest point here.

Temasek said there’s no need to rush as there are enough stocks, although knowing Singaporeans, there may be large crowds from 5 Jul anyway.

So perhaps you can head down after 7 Jul or during off-peak hours.

Oximeter detects blood oxygen levels

Why an oximeter, you might ask.

Well, according to Temasek, a serious consequence of Covid-19 is “silent pneumonia”.

Apparently, you may feel well but blood oxygen levels can drop to a dangerously low level.

Source

You’re advised to head to an A&E department immediately if you have very low oxygen level (<90%).

More info can be found here, although please do not take that info as medical advice. Consult your doctor always.

More care items expected in later half of 2021

Temasek also said that they’ll provide more care items in the later half of 2021.

These other items will include medical grade surgical masks and povidone-iodine mouth gargle.

Proactivity appears to be the name of the game now, according to Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng.

The oximeters, he said, will add to the resilience of communities and make us better prepared.

Exchange provided at Temasek Shophouse

If your oximeter becomes defective, you may head down to Temasek Shophouse between 5 Jul and 31 Aug to exchange it for a new one.

It’s open from 9am-6pm on weekdays and 11am-5pm on weekends.

Note that you can’t collect a free oximeter there.

Residents will have to bring the oximeter and its box in their original condition, along with their government-issued identification (e.g. NRIC, FIN card) for verification purposes.

Before heading down, you should check the Temasek Shophouse website here as operating hours can change due to Covid-19 measures.

Looking out for Singapore

Temasek has given out various items such as masks since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Being prepared for a new normal is needed if we are to come out stronger from the pandemic.

The oximeter may well be able to prevent more severe issues related to Covid-19 if detected, so this will be useful for every home.

