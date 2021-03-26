1-Day-Only MacPherson Garage Sale Offers Items For Events With Boosted Capacity, Most Selling In Sets Of 20
If you were unlucky enough for your wedding to take place amid Covid-19, your guest list would have had to be severely cut down.
However, now that weddings will be able to take an increased capacity of 250, some couples can now invite 150 more guests.
If you’re one of them, you’ll be scrambling with the logistics of the sudden boost, and will need additional tables, chairs, plates and many other items.
So it may be a good idea to visit this very timely garage sale in MacPherson that’s offering items for large-scale events.
According to a Facebook post, these items and decorations are suitable for weddings, and the sale will take place for 5 hours only on Saturday (27 Mar).
Weddings can have 250 guests from 24 Apr
On Wednesday (24 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that wedding receptions held from 24 Apr will be allowed 250 guests.
That’s provided they’re all tested for Covid-19 beforehand, including the wedding couple.
This probably won’t deter those looking forward to a grander wedding than expected, but how will they accommodate so many more people at just 1 month’s notice?
Garage sale at Genting Lane industrial building
They could head down this afternoon to Cideco Industrial Complex, located at 50 Genting Lane in the MacPherson area.
In unit #05-01C is a garage sale selling everything you’ll need for a wedding.
Furniture for large events
That includes your ubiquitous stackable plastic chairs.
And foldable tables, whether long and rectangular,
or circular.
There are also the sort of tables with short legs.
Jazz them up by throwing on a nice tablecloth and cushions.
Crockery & cutlery
Of course, the 150 extra guests will also have to eat, so you’ll need more plates, bowls and cutlery.
The sale offers classy-looking crockery that doesn’t look at all like you bought them at the last minute from a garage sale.
They seem to have a range of acrylic trays too.
Decor to brighten up proceedings
A wedding isn’t just any event, so certain decorative touches are needed to make the atmosphere more memorable. Like perhaps a gaudy chandelier.
Or some LED flood lights to brighten the proceedings.
You may opt for some other snazzy lights that don’t really give much illumination but look beautiful.
Nature lovers will also appreciate some greenery.
Other necessities
Since we’re still in Covid-19 times, guests will appreciate you caring for their hygiene by providing hand soap and tissues.
There are even vacuum cleaners to ensure the carpet is spotless before and after the event.
More guests means more body heat, so many large fans are needed to keep guests comfortable, especially if the wedding is at a void deck.
Last but not least, a prayer tent.
Most sold in sets of 20
According to the post, most of the items are sold in sets of 20 pieces.
That’ll allow you to modify the quantity of your purchases according to your guest list.
It didn’t reveal the prices for any of the items though – so we guess you’ll just have to come down and see for yourself, or WhatsApp the administrators.
The details are:
Address: Cideco Industrial Complex
50 Genting Lane
#05-01C
Singapore 349558
Hours: 12-5pm, Saturday 27 Mar
Contact: 91554729
Not too late to plan a grander wedding
While the increased capacity limits for weddings may have caught some couples off guard, it’s not too late for them to have their dream wedding.
They can just kick off their wedding booster plans with this 1-day-only sale at MacPherson.
In doing so, they’ll get hitched without a hitch, Covid-19 or not.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured images adapted from Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.