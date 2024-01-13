Woman In Malaysia Charged S$74 For 26-Day Hospital Stay, Husband Praises Healthcare System

Woman In Malaysia Undergoes Brain Surgery During 26-Day Hospital Stay, Bill Comes Up To RM258

While everybody would love to be hale and hearty always, we can’t escape the fact that sudden health problems might occur at any time.

When that happens, many would fret over the cost of hospitalisation and treatment.

The husband of a woman who suffered a brain haemorrhage similarly worried about the bill after his wife had to stay in hospital for 26 days and undergo surgery.

However, he was pleasantly surprised when he was charged just RM258 (S$74), and praised Malaysia’s healthcare system as the “kindest” in the world.

Wife suffers splitting headache at home

In a Facebook post on 9 Jan, a happy and relieved Mr Lee Vi Hua related the story of a harrowing 26 days for his family.

On 15 Dec last year, two days before the family was supposed to go on a vacation to Japan, his wife Vicki suddenly complained of a splitting headache at about 6pm.

Symptoms were so severe that her face turned white, she broke out in a cold sweat and couldn’t even get out of bed and walk.

They went to a nearby clinic, where she was prescribed painkillers and told to rest at home.

Wife diagnosed with brain haemorrhage

The next day, as Vicki was still suffering from the headache, they took her to a private hospital for a CT Scan.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.

Doctors said she needed to undergo a procedure called brain coiling urgently. This involves approaching the aneurysm from inside the blood vessel via a catheter to seal it off, so that there is no need to open the skull.

This procedure was available only at Gleneagles Hospital in Johor, a private hospital, or the central government hospital in Johor Bahru.

When Mr Lee asked how much the surgery would cost at the private hospital, it was estimated to be about RM150,000 (S$43,000).

However, he ultimately chose to go to the private hospital to alleviate his wife’s suffering. Though she had insurance, he was still worried about the cost.

Wife contracts Covid-19, transferred to govt hospital

On 17 Dec, Vicki was sent to Gleneagles, where she underwent pre-surgery testing.

As luck would have it, though, she tested positive for Covid-19.

Due to Malaysian Health Ministry regulations, that meant she had to be transferred to the central government hospital in JB.

After being transferred, she had to be isolated for five days in a Covid-19 ward, which meant that Mr Lee and their children could only communicate with her via Facetime.

When she finally tested negative on 23 Dec, there was another complication — their neurologist was now on vacation.

Mr Lee called Gleneagles to ask them whether they could do the surgery, and received a similar answer — their doctor was also on vacation for two weeks. Thus, they suggested that they remain at the central government hospital for the surgery.

That meant that Vicki would have to spend her birthday in hospital.

Resigned, her husband said it was “God’s plan” for the brain surgery to be performed at the central government hospital.

Wife’s surgery in Malaysia successful, discharged after 26-day hospital stay

Finally, after waiting for the doctor to return from holiday, Vicki’s surgery was set for 7 Jan.

After an anxious wait, Mr Lee learnt that her surgery was successful.

She was discharged two days later after spending a total of 26 days in hospital.

Malaysia hospital charges S$74 for 26-day stay & surgery

More blessings were to come, though.

When Mr Lee went to settle the hospital bill, he was happy to realise that he had to pay just RM258 (S$74).

That was the cost for 26 days in hospital, as well as life-saving brain surgery by the “best team of doctors”, he said.

Marvelling that it should be 1,000 times as much, the ecstatic husband declared,

Malaysia’s public healthcare system is the kindest to its citizens in the world!

He compared it with Gleneagles, the private hospital, which charged them RM2,500 (S$717) for a three-hour stay.

Even the CT Scan his wife did to diagnose her condition cost RM1,500 (S$430), he remarked.

We’re glad that all’s well that ends well, and Vicki recovered from a critical illness that didn’t even break the bank to treat.

Featured image adapted from Lee Vi Hua on Facebook.