Although the Covid-19 outbreak seems to be under control in Singapore, things are looking pretty dire for our northern neighbour. They’re currently battling a third wave of infections.

Just 2 days ago (24 Oct), Malaysia reported a record high of 1,228 cases. Before that, their previous high was 871 on 18 Oct.

Today (26 Oct), Malaysia has confirmed a total of 1,240 Covid-19 cases — making it yet another all-time high.

As a result, their ongoing semi-Circuit Breaker mode CMCO – Conditional Movement Control Order – has been extended till 9 Nov.

The order was initially slated to last till 27 Oct.

Malaysia has 1,240 Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths on 26 Oct

According to Malaysia’s Health Ministry, they confirmed 1,240 cases with 7 deaths.

This brings their national tally to 27,805 cases. They’ve recorded a total of 236 fatalities.

In the meantime, 94 remain in the intensive care unit, while 17,825 cases have been discharged.

CMCO extended for another 2 weeks

Due to the staggering number of cases confirmed today, The Straits Times reports that the Malaysia government will be extending CMCO for another 2 weeks.

This order applies to Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Selangor state — all 3 places are deemed to be high risk locations.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the CMCO is now expected to end on 9 Nov.

927 of Monday’s cases are from Sabah

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin admitted that the recent state elections in Sabah was one of the main reasons Covid-19 cases in the country have skyrocketed, reports South China Morning Post.

Sabah during the snap elections that took place in September

Based on the Health Ministry’s breakdown for 26 Oct, Sabah continues to report the most infections with 927.

Next is Selangor, with 177 cases, while Penang and Negri Sembilan have 61 and 25 cases respectively.

Kuala Lumpur has 17 cases. Statistics for the rest of the states are as follows:

Perak – 8

Sarawak – 7

Labuan – 6

Johor – 4

Kedah – 3

Terengganu – 3

Melaka – 2

Hope citizens will follow safety measures

As Singapore plans out the roadmap to recovery, it’s truly sad to know that our northern neighbour is plagued by a fresh wave of infection.

We hope the authorities and frontline workers will continue to persevere and keep things under control, while their citizens do their best to abide by safety measures.

The rules are in place for everyone’s sake, after all.

