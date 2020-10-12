KL Among 3 M’sian Territories To Enter CMCO Movement Restriction Till 27 Oct

With Singapore hitting a record low in Covid-19 cases on Monday (12 Oct), Malaysia’s situation seems to be taking a stark contrast.

Malaysia authorities announced today (12 Oct) that Kuala Lumpur (KL), Selangor and Putrajaya going into a semi-Circuit Breaker mode this Wednesday (14 Oct).

This comes after a drastic spike in Covid-19 cases, sparking a 3rd wave in the country.

KL moves back into CMCO after spike in cases

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press conference that Covid-19 cases at KL, Selangor, and Putrajaya have risen at an “alarming rate”, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He added that a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in the 3 territories from 14-27 Oct to break the chain of infection.

As a result, facilities such as schools, public parks and places of worship will be closed. These places include:

Daycare centres

Recreational centres

Temples

Mosques

Pubs

Nightclubs

Social gatherings, weddings and inter-district travel will also be prohibited, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

2 from each household allowed to buy necessities

According to CNA, 2 people from each household will be allowed to go outside and buy necessities.

We can’t help but be reminded of the strict restrictions put in place to ensure our safety during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

Industries will still remain open, with the proper healthcare precautions in place, reports The Straits Times.

Malaysia experiencing 3rd wave of Covid-19

According to CoronaTracker, Malaysia has recorded 563 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday (12 Oct).

This comes in at the second highest since the start of the pandemic. The highest number recorded was 691 cases on 6 Oct.

We hope that Malaysians in KL, Selangor and Putrajaya hang tight during the CMCO and take the necessary safety precautions.

