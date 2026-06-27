M’sia-registered taxis entering S’pore will pay S$15 per trip from 2027, up from current S$2 monthly fee

Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP) fee for Malaysia-registered taxis entering Singapore raised to S$15 per trip
Malaysia-registered taxis entering Singapore will soon face a significantly higher permit fee.
From 1 Jan 2027, the Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP) fee will rise from S$2 per month to S$15 per trip.
The change was announced in a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (25 June).
LTA said the move will help to “narrow the cost gap between local and Malaysia-registered taxis operating in Singapore”.
From S$2 a month to S$15 every trip
The increase represents a dramatic shift in how the permit is charged.
Under the current arrangement, a Malaysia-registered taxi pays just S$2 for an entire month’s permit.
From next year, the same taxi will have to pay S$15 each time it enters Singapore.
For drivers making regular cross-border trips, the difference could be substantial.
For example:
- 10 trips a month: S$150 in permit fees
- 20 trips a month: S$300 in permit fees
That is a significant increase compared to the current S$2 monthly fee.
Part of wider moves affecting foreign-registered vehicles
The announcement comes amid broader changes to fees for foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore.
Earlier this year, LTA announced increases to Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP) charges from 1 Jan 2027.
It noted that the cost difference between Singapore-registered and foreign-registered vehicles had widened over the years.
LTA said such reviews are conducted periodically to ensure that the cost of owning and using a foreign-registered vehicle in Singapore remains more comparable to that of a locally registered vehicle.
LTA reminds commuters to use licensed taxis
In its Facebook post, LTA also reminded commuters to only use licensed taxis for cross-border journeys.
The agency said licensed taxis carry valid insurance coverage and added that it will continue taking enforcement action against illegal point-to-point services.
The reminder comes shortly after authorities stepped up enforcement efforts against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.
LTA said the measures are intended to safeguard both commuter safety and the livelihoods of legitimate drivers.
Also read: 7 drivers caught in recent crackdown on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded
7 drivers caught in recent crackdown on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded
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Featured image adapted from Suhaila Mohd Salleh on Google Maps and Chu Ted on Google Maps.