M’sian Working In S’pore Dies In JB Accident, Planned To Move Back Home & Be With Family

Malaysian Suffers Fatal Accident In JB After Dinner With Wife In Hometown

Being apart from family is tough, especially for those who are working overseas.

One dedicated man has been travelling to and from his family in Malaysia and work in Singapore for eight years when tragedy struck.

On 9 July, the 36-year-old met his demise after getting into a road accident between Seremban and Johor Bahru (JB).

He had been on his way back home to JB after having dinner with his wife in Segamat.

Malaysian man working in Singapore meets with accident en route to JB

According to Oriental Daily, Mr Cai Jian Hua (transliterated from Mandarin) had been providing for his family by working in Singapore.

Mr Cai lived in JB and commuted across the causeway daily to his construction job in Singapore. He has been keeping this up for eight years.

Once every one or two weeks, Mr Cai would make an effort to travel to his hometown of Segamat, to spend time with his wife and their 11-year-old son.

On 9 July, he had headed to Segamat as usual and specially planned a dinner out with his wife.

Mrs Cai told the press that her husband had left for JB on his heavy motorcycle at about 8pm that day.

Unfortunately, Mr Cai met with an accident en route to JB.

The Star reported that the accident took place about 133km along the Federal Highway towards JB from Seremban.

Wife only found out about husband’s demise at the hospital

In a statement, the Segamat Police noted that the accident involved Mr Cai’s heavy motorcycle and a Mercedes Benz car. The two motorists were travelling in opposite directions.

Upon their collision, the motorcyclist allegedly flew into a ditch and passed away on the spot. The driver, on the other hand, got away with minor injuries.

It is currently still unclear how the accident occurred, but pictures revealed that both vehicles sustained serious damage.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Cai shared that she only found out about the accident at 10.30pm.

She discovered that her husband had unfortunately passed away after arriving at Segamat Hospital.

Police investigating accident, appealing for witnesses

Mrs Cai told Oriental Daily that her husband had promised to move back to Segamat to be with her and their 11-year-old son after working in Singapore for a few more years.

Unfortunately, this tragedy means that the latter will not be able to uphold his promise.

Malaysian police shared that they are currently investigating the accident under Section 41 (1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

If found guilty, the driver may face a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$5,700) and a suspension of their driving license.

They are also appealing for witnesses to offer them information through their hotline at (+60)07-9325811.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr Cai’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily.