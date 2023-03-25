Migrant Worker Returns To India After 17 Years For Wedding, S’pore Boss Makes Surprise Appearance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Boss Surprises Migrant Worker At Latter’s Wedding In India

For most people, getting married is a big deal and naturally, they’d want to celebrate it with those who matter.

One migrant worker recently shared his special day with his employer, who had flown all the way to India.

Based on the photos, the pair seemed elated being in each other’s presence.

Groom receives surprise visit from Singapore employer

Tabla SPH first reported the heartwarming story on Friday (24 Mar).

In 2022, A. Marimuthu, a construction supervisor in Singapore, returned to his hometown in Thirukkattalai, Tamil Nadu, to get married.

Little did he know, a surprise waited for him on his wedding day in February this year.

His employer, Calvin Yeow, had made time to fly all the way to India for his ceremony.

According to Tabla SPH, Mr Yeow received a warm welcome and even accompanied Mr Marimuthu on a horse carriage to the Sri Somasundareshwarar temple.

In contrast to Mr Marimuthu’s casual attire, Mr Yeow was dressed in a stately-looking traditional garb.

Surely, those garments are reserved for VIPs only.

Needless to say, Mr Marimuthu appeared delighted to see his boss’ familiar face.

In the pictures capturing the joyous occasion, the happy groom beams as Mr Yeow lifts him in a warm embrace.

Mr Marimuthu was definitely the man of the day, having finally reaped the rewards of 17 long years in Singapore.

Worked in Singapore for over a decade

Tabla SPH reported that Mr Marimuthu came to Singapore at 20 years old after his elderly mother retired.

Despite being the youngest son of four children, he had to settle his family’s debts.

Luckily in Singapore, he found a job at Lucky Joint Construction.

However, the road to financial stability was not an easy one and for a time, Mr Marimuthu struggled.

Nevertheless, he worked steadily over the years and sent home whatever money he earned. He reportedly didn’t take any time off from work.

Subsequently, in 2011, the company rewarded him with a promotion to assistant supervisor.

Five years later, Mr Marimuthu became a construction supervisor reporting to Mr Yeow.

Migrant worker shares happy moment with his boss

All in all, this heartwarming story is a testament to Mr Marimuthu’s healthy relationship with his employers.

Furthermore, if the pictures aren’t proof enough, Mr Marimuthu told Tabla SPH that he painted his house in the company’s colours.

All things considered, we can learn a thing or two from the happy duo — employers and employees can very possibly become good friends.

