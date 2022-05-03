This M’sian Resort Lets You Overnight In A Private Jet, Live The High Life In Luxury Suites

Resort In Malaysia With Two Private Jet Suites Now Open For Guests

Now here’s a vacation spot that’ll put you on cloud nine. This resort in Malaysia gives you the chance to stay in a luxury suite built in an unused private jet.

Nestled within Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Twin Jets Resort got its name from the two Boeing aircrafts that reside on the premises, perfect for vacationers in search of a novel experience.

As Negeri Sembilan borders Selangor, those of us looking to spend a long weekend in Malaysia need only drive under an hour to reach the Kuala Lumpur (KL) city centre after a night’s stay.

Two types of plane suites available at private jet resort

Just from the names of the suites alone, you can already guess how luxurious of an experience this will be.

According to Twin Jets Resort’s website, guests can choose between the First Class Jet and Gold Class Jet.

Each suite has two bedrooms and accommodates six to eight people.

One night in a private jet room will set you back S$635 (RM2,000) on weekdays and S$953 (RM3,000) on weekends.

Alternatively, you can book a stay at the Cabin Suite, a one-bedroom cabin that overlooks one of the planes. At a rate of S$158 (RM500) per night on weekends, it’s a more accessible price point for many.

If, however, you’re travelling in a group of 10 and above, the on-site villa is the way to go as it has three bedrooms and can house to 15 people. A night’s stay here is priced at S$476 (RM1,500) on weekdays and S$794 (RM2,500) on weekends.

Do note that prices may vary depending on the season you’re visiting in.

Fully equipped with pool table, mini bar & karaoke set

The suites are equipped with just about any amenity you’ll need, and then some.

Air conditioners are installed throughout, so you can have a perfectly cool time hanging out ‘on board’.

In the accompanying lounge, one will find not overhead compartments and cabin seats, but a spacious area for drinking, dining, playing pool, and even singing karaoke.

A coffee machine with complimentary capsules is also provided, so you can wake up with a fresh cuppa while enjoying the surrounding greenery.

Outside of the aircraft, you’ll have plenty of activities to entertain yourself with as well. There’s a jacuzzi pool to unwind in, while a wading pool is nearby for parents to keep a watchful eye on their kids.

Those of you looking to stay active can take your pick from the gym, futsal court, basketball court, and badminton court.

At night, a BBQ pit is at your disposal to whip up a hearty meal for everyone.

Aesthetic spots to let your Instagram likes take flight

One look at Twin Jets Resort is all you need to see that this place is made for the ‘gram.

If we had to recommend one mandatory shot, it would have to be one of you standing next to a plane. But why stop there, when the interiors of the well-furnished cabins provide one-of-a-kind backgrounds for your Instagram photos?

The crowning glory has got to be the cockpit, which features the original pilot seats and full controls to give guests a taste of the high-flying life.

You can also head over to the entrance of the plane and pose in front of the door to enact a fantasy of descending from your private jet like a jet-setting celebrity.

Finally, you can’t miss a trip to the resort’s ‘control tower’, which is a lookout structure wedged between the two aircrafts. There, you can take an impressive OOTD shot with a lush natural scenery spread out behind you, accented by the tail of the adjacent plane.

Open for booking now

With the Singapore-Malaysia borders fully open, there’s never been an easier time for us to make a trip across the Causeway since the pandemic.

While the price tag is certainly higher than your typical hotel in Malaysia, some may find the resort worth it for its unique features.

Address: Lot 4916, Lorong KBB 12/1, Kampung Sri Broga, 71750 Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia

Contact Number: +60 12-5473115

Website: Twin Jets Resort

Even if your dream to fly around the world seems like a distant possibility now, there’s no harm treating yourself to a close enough experience by staying at this luxurious airplane resort.

Featured image adapted from Twin Jets Resort.