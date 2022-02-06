Miffy The Maltese Missing Since 1 Feb, Last Since In Choa Chu Kang

Our pets often become a part of our families, treasured and loved just like any other family member. So when they go missing, owners would go to great lengths to find them.

On 1 Feb, the owner of a white Maltese dog took to Facebook to seek help finding her missing pet last seen in Choa Chu Kang.

Miffy the Maltese is dressed in a yellow floral singlet and pink diaper and has been lost since 1 Feb evening.

Her owner is now offering a $500 cash reward to anyone who can return her.

Missing Maltese always has her tongue out

On 1 Feb, Miffy’s owner shared that she had gone missing and likely escaped from Block 202 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 level 2 between 7pm and 8pm.

Miffy needs 5 types of medication a day due to her poor health. She also has cataracts in both eyes.

Adorably, the little one always has her tongue stuck out.

When she went missing, she was wearing a yellow floral singlet and pink diapers. Her fur was also tied into 2 ponytails.

Miffy last seen at Block 213 Choa Chu Kang

In an update on 3 Feb, her owner later said that Miffy was spotted at the bicycle area of Block 213 Choa Chu Kang around 4am that day.

Her owner further shared that Miffy doesn’t know how to consume food on her own. Usually, her food has to be blended and fed to her with a spoon.

Worried and urgently trying to locate the Maltese, her owner has also engaged the help of 2 animal communicators and lodged a police report.

She is also offering a $500 cash reward for anyone who can return Miffy, with no questions asked.

Contact Miffy’s owners if you see her

Losing a pet is distressing for any owner, especially when a dog like Miffy needs medication and extra care. At press time, she has been missing for 5 days now.

So if you’re in the area, do keep a lookout for the Maltese and reach out to the phone numbers stated here if you see her.

You can also help in the search for Miffy by joining the WhatsApp search group here.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, she will soon be found and reunited safely with her owner.

Featured image adapted from Shirlyn XueQi on Facebook.