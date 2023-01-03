Man Attacks Random Victim With Scissors In Jurong East, Goes Home To Sleep & Gets Arrested

Man Attacks 2 Individuals At Random With Scissors In Jurong, Goes Home To Sleep Afterwards

After picking two men at random to attack on New Year’s Eve, a 36-year-old man went home to sleep.

On 2 Jan, he was charged with intentionally wounding another individual using a dangerous weapon.

Police officers were able to make the arrest three hours after receiving the alert on his offences.

Man attacks 2 men with scissors in Jurong

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 31 Dec at 4.53pm, in the area of Block 372, Jurong East Avenue 1.

Using a pair of scissors, the 36-year-old man stabbed a 47-year-old man in the back under Block 338. He then punched a 44-year-old man near Block 337.

After committing the offences, the man went home to sleep and locked the door to his apartment. Police arrested him within three hours of being alerted to his crimes.

A witness speaking to the Chinese daily said he spotted more than 10 police cars near the HDB block while he was driving home.

The ground floor of Block 372 had also been cordoned off. Fire trucks and ambulances were present at the scene as well.

Another witness stated that Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel had set up air cushions on the same floor and entered units on the sixth and second levels to put up ropes. SCDF took these precautions in case the man tried to escape through the window.

Received key to apartment from man’s mother

Shin Min Daily News reported that the police approached the man’s mother to obtain the key to his apartment from her.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, she said she left the house at 3pm that day.

Before leaving, she saw her son sitting at the door and drinking alone. Afterwards, she received a call from the police instructing her to come home and hand over the key to the apartment.

She was unaware of what was happening at the time.

“Afterwards, the police took my son away and said they would notify me when the investigation was completed,” she said, adding that her son has been unemployed for several months.

Rawan is currently being remanded in Changi Prison Medical Center for psychiatric assessment. His case will undergo a review on 16 Jan.

