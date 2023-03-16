64-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaults Victim With Cleavers In Bukit Merah, Faces Up To 7 Years’ Jail

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Man Arrested For Alleged Assault With Cleavers Along Jalan Bukit Merah

On Tuesday (14 Mar) morning, a 64-year-old man allegedly assaulted a younger man with two cleavers along Jalan Bukit Merah.

Police arrested the elderly man shortly after the incident. He will be charged on Thursday (16 Mar) for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If he proves guilty of the charges, the man will face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three punishments.

Citing a police statement, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the cops received an alert regarding the alleged assault at about 11.30am on Tuesday (14 Mar).

A 48-year-old man was allegedly assaulted on the ground floor of an undisclosed public housing block, TODAY reports.

Within an hour of the report, police arrested the older man near the site of the alleged crime. Officers managed to identify him using images from surveillance and police cameras.

The police also seized two cleavers following the arrest.

Early investigations show that the men knew each other. However, the nature of their relationship and the victim’s condition were not disclosed.

The 64-year-old attacker will be charged in court on Thursday (16 Mar) and faces a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If the court finds him guilty, the man will face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or any combination of these penalties.

In their statement, the police also said that they take a “serious view of violent offences” occurring in public.

