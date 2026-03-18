Man in US dies on street after allegedly slicing off his own penis

Man engages in self-harm on street of Downtown LA, cuts off own penis and bleeds to death

A man in the United States (US) died after allegedly cutting off his own penis in Downtown Los Angeles on the morning of Saturday (7 March).

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to reports of self-harm around 3:40am near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard, just across from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man critically injured, according to TMZ.

They later set up a white tent at the scene, indicating the victim’s death, and launched an investigation.

Self-inflicted injuries found in man

Law enforcement told TMZ that the man had allegedly cut off his own penis, slashed his throat, and stabbed himself with a sharp object.

Additionally, he had reportedly attempted to cut off his own arm.

Graphic footage taken by a photographer from OnSceneTV and reshared by TMZ showed the man’s body lying on the ground with a large wound visible in the groin area.

Blood was seen on the pavement next to what appeared to be the man’s belongings, which were found a short distance away.

Police remain unsure of motive

Police have not yet confirmed the full extent of the man’s injuries or what object was used during the incident.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have stated that the motive behind the tragic event remains unclear.

They have also not ruled out the possibility of drug involvement in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Man in Thailand hospitalised after testing out protective powers of tattoo, allegedly cut himself with knife



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Featured image adapted from TMZ.