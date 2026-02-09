Man in Thailand hospitalised after testing out protective powers of tattoo, allegedly cut himself with knife

Man in Thailand injured while testing out protective powers of his tattoo

A man in Thailand was rushed to the hospital after he was found bleeding heavily at home, allegedly following a test of the supposed protective powers of his sacred sak yant tattoo.

According to Daily News Online, emergency workers received an alert of the incident at 11.30pm on Saturday (31 Jan).

Injured after allegedly testing tattoo’s powers

When they arrived at the Samut Prakan province residence, they found a 37-year-old man lying injured, with three deep cuts on his back believed to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

The most serious wound measured about 2cm deep and 2cm wide.

Emergency workers administered first aid at the scene before sending him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The man’s girlfriend told rescuers that he had earlier travelled to Bangkok, allegedly to test the protective powers of his sak yant tattoo. She was unsure where exactly he had gone.

However, according to the Bangkok Post, the man denied this account, claiming instead that he had accidentally cut his own back with a knife.

Previously tested tattoo without injuries

Despite denying the latest claim, the man admitted that he had tested his tattoo’s powers on several occasions in the past, saying those attempts had not resulted in any injuries.

A rescue worker who spoke to him said he appeared firmly convinced in his beliefs, even after sustaining serious wounds.

“He truly believes in it,” she reportedly said, adding that he showed no signs of doubting the tattoo’s powers.

Sak Yant tattoos are an integral part of Thai culture.

The practice combines elements of Buddhism with local animist beliefs, and the tattoos are believed to grant protection, strength, or good fortune, provided the wearer follows strict moral and religious rules.

Traditionally, sak yant tattoos are bestowed by spiritual masters, who select the design for the recipient. In recent years, however, the practice has become more commercialised, with tourists and locals alike able to choose designs at modern tattoo studios.

