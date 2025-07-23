‘I’m from Yishun’: Customer’s reply stumps tattoo artist after being told pain depends on area

Customer’s hilarious ‘I’m from Yishun’ reply stumps tattoo artist

A simple question about tattoo pain turned into comedy gold after a customer’s unexpected reply left a Singapore tattoo artist both speechless and amused.

In the now-viral TikTok video posted by tattoo artist Howl, a Telegram chat shows the hilarious exchange with a potential customer who had reached out to him at the wee hours of the morning.

The message began innocently enough: “Hello bro. Is tattoo painful?”

As any experienced tattooist would, the 28-year-old replied, “Hey! It depends on the area.”

Instead of clarifying the intended tattoo placement, the customer replied earnestly:

I’m from Yishun.

Yishun confusion leaves tattoo artist in stitches

Howl shared with MS News that the hilarious exchange took place on Monday (21 July).

“When I received the question, my first reaction was to ask which part of the body they were referring to. But then I was stunned when they replied that they’re from Yishun.”

“Pretty sure they mixed up the meaning of ‘area’ when I asked them about the placement of the tattoo,” he added.

Howl, who is a self-taught tattoo artist with a decade of experience and four years professionally, said he’s no stranger to unusual client interactions.

However, he admits that this one stands out for obvious reasons.

“I’ve gotten some strange questions before, but this might be the most comical one yet,” he said.

Netizens amused by miscommunication

Naturally, the internet jumped on the opportunity for laughs.

One netizen joked that the pain level was probably a “City Hall” on a scale of “Pasir Ris to Tuas”.

Another commenter jokingly asked if tattooing would hurt less if they were from Tampines.

One TikTok user opined that if one could survive Yishun, one could survive getting a tattoo.

Another netizen asked in jest: “Who gave this the right to be this funny?”

Featured image adapted from @shanmugege on TikTok.