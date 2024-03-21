80-year-old man dies of fractured skull in Taiwan after tour bus crashes into tunnel roof

Elderly man dies after tour bus crashes into tunnel roof, crushing top of vehicle

An 80-year-old man died after the tour bus he was on crashed into the roof of a tunnel in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

The impact crushed the upper front part of the vehicle.

The man died on the spot while 14 others were injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Tour bus tried to enter tunnel that was too low for it

According to The Epoch Times, the accident took place at about 8.27pm on Wednesday (20 March).

HK01 reported that there were 27 people on the bus, including the driver and tour leader.

A group of retirees had gone on a day trip to Alishan and were on their way back when the crash occurred.

Kaohsiung police stated that the 56-year-old driver, Deng, tried to save time by switching lanes early.

Unfortunately, this brought him to a lane where the space between the ground and the roof of the tunnel was only 2 metres high.

The tour bus, on the other hand, was almost 3.8 metres high — almost twice that height.

As a result, the top of the bus was almost completely flattened, killing 80-year-old Mr Zhou, who was sitting on the left side of the first row.

He died on the spot of a fractured skull.

14 others, who were between the ages of 60 to 80 years old, suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon (21 March), eight of them have been discharged.

The other six remain hospitalised, with one in the intensive care unit.

Tour bus company fined S$2,500

As a result of the driver’s actions, the Kaohsiung City Motor Vehicles Office performed a safety inspection and determined that the company had failed in its management.

It was fined NT$60,000 (S$2,500) on Thursday, ETtoday reported.

Five of the company’s tour buses will also be banned from operating for three months.

Additionally, the licence of the driver responsible for the accident will be revoked.

He will not be able to get another one for another three years.

Authorities are also investigating whether the bus had been out for longer than legally permitted as it was used for almost 15 hours.

Also read: 4 arrested after Bukit Timah accident between bus & car, 2 children taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01.