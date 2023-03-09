S’porean Man Dies From Heart Attack On 1st Day In Bangkok, Was In Good Health

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Man Suffers Heart Attack During Vacation In Bangkok

While on holiday in Bangkok with nine others, a Singaporean man suffered a heart attack and passed away.

The tragedy occurred shortly after he touched down in the city, leaving friends and family devastated.

Although he had a few thyroid problems requiring medication, the man was reportedly in good health prior to the incident.

Singaporean man suffers heart attack in Bangkok

According to Shin Min Daily News, 59-year-old Wu had planned a four-day, three-night trip to Bangkok with nine friends.

He had organised similar trips before the pandemic as well.

The group set off for the city on 27 Feb. After touching down, they proceeded to have dinner and that was when Mr Wu said he felt pain in his chest, his Wife said.

On the way back to their hotel, Mr Wu suffered a heart attack and collapsed. His friend immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and contacted a local ambulance.

Medical staff also tried resuscitating Mr Wu while travelling to the hospital, but it was already too late.

Widow learns of tragedy through husband’s friend’s daughter

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mrs Wu said she initially couldn’t believe the news when her husband’s friend’s daughter conveyed it to her.

She instantly notified her sister and daughters before booking four one-way tickets to Thailand.

Upon arrival, Mrs Wu received assistance from the embassy. Unfortunately, her husband’s insurance company apparently said they would take a few days to arrange transportation of his body back to Singapore.

To avoid further delays, Mrs Wu paid out of her own pocket to send her husband’s body home.

“Whether the insurance company will pay for it, we shall see,” she added.

Mrs Wu shared that her husband was healthy and loved sports. He would also make it a point to swim 10 laps every morning at the swimming pool opposite their house.

“Except for some thyroid problems that required medication, my husband has no health issues,” Mrs Wu said.

Mr Wu did not tell her he was unwell before the trip, she added. A doctor at the hospital revealed that the heart attack was unexpected, and he had in fact been in good health.

Family and friends mourn for deceased

Mr Wu was the breadwinner of the family, Mrs Wu revealed. They have three daughters — their youngest is still in college and the eldest is pregnant.

“My husband was very excited about the prospect of being a grandfather,” she shared. “He had planned to sell his car next year and upgrade it to a seven-seater so he could take his grandson out for a ride.”

He was also a helpful individual who had many friends. Quite a few neighbours came to express their condolences, who were all in disbelief at his passing.

“My husband has a generous personality,” she said. “Anyone can have a good chat with him.”

In addition, he would often accompany his friends to see their doctors for medical issues. Previously, he had accompanied one of his friends who had similarly suffered a heart attack, conveying him to the hospital immediately.

MS News wishes Mr Wu’s family our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alice on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.