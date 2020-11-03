Police Receive Call For Assistance At Little India Restaurant, 49-Year-Old Man Found Dead

Now and then, we hear of incidents where people die mysteriously. Although some cases are never solved, we’re always disheartened to know that they occurred at all.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police said that they’re investigating a case of unnatural death in a Little India restaurant.

A man was found motionless near the Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant this morning (3 Nov), with injuries from a sharp object.

Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death, and they suspect no foul play.

Police received call for assistance at Little India restaurant

At 10.32am on Tuesday (3 Nov), police received a call for assistance from the restaurant, located at 76 Race Course Road.

A 49-year-old man was found lying motionless in the kitchen area, with injuries from a sharp object found at the scene. The wounds were found on his upper body.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Pictures from ST show that the police had cordoned off an alleyway behind the restaurant, retrieving evidence.

No foul play suspected

Police said that they currently don’t suspect any foul play in the incident, although other details are scant at the moment.

As such, they’re investigating the case as an unnatural death.

Rest in peace to the man

We don’t know what could have led to the man’s death, and we can only hope that for his family’s sake, police are able to figure out what happened.

It’s the least they can get after the man’s untimely demise.

MS News offers our condolences to the man’s family and may he rest in peace.

