S’pore Man With Deteriorating Health Hopes To See Long-Lost Daughter Before Passing On

Elderly Man Needs Help Finding Long-Lost Daughter He Lost Touch With 10 Years Ago

Circumstances may cause people to drift apart, but the power of social media has helped to reunite many families and long-lost acquaintances. Perhaps hoping to leverage this effect, Facebook user Ms Sim decided to share the plight of her godfather, Mr Lee Chung Ho.

According to Ms Sim’s post on Tuesday (19 Apr), Mr Lee, whose health is deteriorating, wants to reunite with his daughter before he passes on.

Ms Sim is thus appealing to the public to help her in her search.

Elderly man’s health has been deteriorating over the past year

Although Ms Sim didn’t specify Mr Lee’s exact condition, she claimed that his health “has been deteriorating over the year” and shared recent photos of him as proof.

His rather pitiful state as he lies in bed with a tube up his nose is a stark contrast to other photos of Mr Lee in earlier days when he appeared healthier and full of life.

Man hopes to reunite with long-lost daughter before he passes on

Considering Ms Sim’s plea, one can only imagine how desperate her godfather must be to meet his long-lost daughter again. Ms Sim noted that he wishes to see her before he passes on.

Unfortunately, the information she has is limited — Ms Sim only knows that the daughter’s name is Lee Zi Wei and that she would be in her late 30s to early 40s.

Ms Lee also used to work as a teacher before marriage and lived in Teban Garden or Pasir Ris. She apparently has a son, whom Mr Lee also wants to meet before he breathes his last.

Mr Lee’s other child, a son named Lee Zi Yang, allegedly passed away 10 years ago.

It’s thus understandable why he would want to see his only child left at such a crucial time.

Anyone with information on Ms Lee’s identity and possible whereabouts can contact the number listed in the Facebook post.

Hope the family will be reunited soon

No matter what we may have gone through with our families, being by their side in difficult times like their final moments would mean a lot to them.

We hope Mr Lee will be able to reunite with his daughter and grandson soon.

Above all, we hope that his condition will stabilise so that he’ll have enough time and energy for the long-awaited reunion.

