Taiwanese man wearing Messi jersey caught driving under influence of alcohol

Man wearing Messi jersey caught drunk riding motorcycle in Taoyuan

A Taiwanese man, wearing an Argentina jersey with Messi’s name, was caught under the influence of alcohol last Friday (17 July).

The incident occurred during a roadside crackdown in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Police said the motorcyclist failed a breathalyser test, recording a blood alcohol content of 0.44 mg/L.

Under Taiwan’s Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, a rider violates the law if their blood alcohol concentration exceeds the legal limit of 0.15 mg/L.

Man spotted swaying while riding motorcycle on road

At around 3am that day, officers from Wuling Police Station spotted the rider swaying on Fuxing Road and immediately stopped him.

The man, 45-year-old Hsieh (name transliterated from Mandarin), claimed he had not been drinking.

However, he emitted a strong odour of alcohol.

A subsequent breathalyser test revealed an alcohol concentration of 0.44 mg/L, which exceeds the legal limit.

He was arrested on the spot and referred for investigation on charges of offences against public safety.

People urged to use public transportation after drinking sessions

Police noted that the World Cup celebrations had contributed to heavier drinking among residents, reports China Times.

The Taoyuan Police Precinct urged the public to avoid driving under the influence and recommended using taxis, public transport, or designated drivers to get home safely.

Taiwan police intercepted hundreds of drunk-driving cases

Driving under the influence severely impairs a driver’s judgment, reaction times, and vehicle control, making it highly likely to cause major traffic accidents, the authorities said.

So far this year, Taiwan police have intercepted 242 cases of drug-impaired driving and 463 cases of drunk driving across the country.

Police stringently execute enforcement operations targeting drunk and drug-impaired driving.

Also read: Driver mounts kerb & rear-ends car in Pasir Ris, allegedly smelled of alcohol



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Featured image adapted from China Times.