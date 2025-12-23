Driver mounts kerb & rear-ends car in Pasir Ris, allegedly smelled of alcohol

Driver mounts kerb and rear-ends another vehicle in Pasir Ris, argues with victim before driving away

A driver in Pasir Ris mounted a kerb before crashing into the rear of another car, after which the driver later exchanged a tense, minute-long exchange with the victim before driving away.

Footage of the incident was shared on the Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on 21 Dec.

According to the post, the collision happened along Elias Road on 20 Dec at around 7pm.

Dashcam shows car mounting kerb before collision

The video, recorded by a rear-facing dashcam of the victim’s car, begins with the offending vehicle veering onto the kerb as it approaches the camcar from behind.

The car appears unstable and poorly controlled as it gets closer.

Moments later, it rear-ends the camcar.

Both vehicles then come to a stop.

Driver confronts victim after crash, allegedly smelling of alcohol

The footage then cuts to a man, identified as the driver of the offending vehicle, pointing off-screen and gesturing animatedly.

This driver can be seen walking in and out of the screen, pointing at the camcar, and conversing with someone.

He walks in and out of frame, pointing towards the camcar and speaking to someone inside.

At one point, he moves back towards his own vehicle, gesturing as if questioning what should be done.

He then returns to the camcar, where another person — believed to be the camcar driver — is seen inspecting the rear of the vehicle with him.

As the camcar driver continues checking for damage, the offending driver walks back to his own car and gets in.

He then drives off, leaving the scene shortly after the exchange.

According to the post caption, the driver of the offending vehicle was allegedly smelling of alcohol and was uncooperative.

He allegedly refused to share his contact information before promptly leaving.

A check into the One Motoring website also showed that the offending vehicle is under the Chauffeured Private Hire Scheme.

Netizens slam driver’s behaviour, sympathise with victim

Online reactions were largely critical of the driver who caused the crash, with many expressing sympathy for the camcar driver.

One netizen called out the offending driver’s attitude, saying it was unacceptable given the circumstances.

Another commenter noted that the alleged smell of alcohol, adding that the victim should have contacted the authorities immediately.

A few others suggested that the camcar driver should have taken firmer action against the offending motorist.

