Maserati T-bones Toyota in Chinatown, sends it crashing onto footpath

Toyota car crashes onto Chinatown footpath after getting hit by Maserati vehicle

A Maserati vehicle recently T-boned a Toyota car and caused it to crash onto a footpath.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday (8 Jan) at about 4.35pm.

Video footage showed the Toyota driving along Upper Pickering Street in Chinatown.

A black Maserati then emerged from a side road and turned onto Upper Pickering Street.

As a result, it crashed into the side of the Toyota.

The larger Maserati, still turning at the time, continued pushing the car along the arc of the turn.

The Toyota then crashed onto a nearby kerb, through some bushes, and then onto a footpath before coming to a stop.

There did not appear to be any pedestrians at the location where the car ended up, though one watched from the nearby junction.

“Oh my god,” the camcar driver said at the sight of the accident.

MS News has reached out to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments.

Netizens say Maserati driver was at fault

Many netizens criticised the Maserati driver for not stopping at the junction and checking for oncoming traffic.

One user humorously said that a driver who could afford a Maserati could just buy a new SUV to replace the damaged Toyota Raize.

However, one commenter blamed the Toyota driver, possibly as a joke. They said the Toyota driver should have slowed down at the junction and honked at the Maserati.

Regardless of intent, others replied seriously stating that cars emerging from minor roads had to stop and give way to vehicles on the main road.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

