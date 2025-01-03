Car overturns into drain outside Clementi Police HQ after colliding with bus, driver escapes unharmed

Car collides with bus & overturns into drain outside Clementi Police HQ

A driver lost control after colliding with a bus in Clementi, causing the car to veer onto the road shoulder before overturning into a drain.

The accident took place at around 9pm on Thursday (2 January) along Commonwealth Avenue West heading towards Boon Lay Way, just outside the Clementi Police Division Headquarters.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived, they found a double-decker bus parked by the roadside, with the car lodged sideways in the drain.

The green railings surrounding the ditch were broken or bent out of shape, likely due to the force of the impact.

Driver unharmed, climbs out of car unaided

Several traffic and police officers were seen speaking with a young man — believed to be the driver — and a couple by the side of the road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the young man was alone when his car collided with the bus and overturned into the drain.

The driver appeared uninjured and is thought to have climbed out of the vehicle on his own.

Upon hearing news of the accident, his relatives quickly arrived at the scene to offer assistance.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that the incident involved both a bus and a car, and that no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that one person sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Car rams into guard rail & flips into drain along Tanglin Road, netizens ask if driver went to ‘flying academy’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.