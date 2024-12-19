Car rams into guard rail & flips into drain along Tanglin Road, netizens ask if driver went to ‘flying academy’

Car skids into drain on Tanglin Road & lands in bizarre position

On Thursday afternoon (18 Dec), a car collided with a guard rail and flipped into a drain along Tanglin Road, landing neatly between a lamppost and an electrical box.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force reported no casualties, with the 46-year-old male driver sustaining only minor injuries.

However, netizens were left baffled by how the car ended up in such an unusual position.

Accurate landing between infrastructure

A dashcam video capturing the aftermath was uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page.

The red car was seen lodged head-first in a ditch near a bus stop, with a mangled guard rail squashed beneath it.

Nearby, a piece of detached metal — likely the car’s bumper — lay on the ground.

Despite the impact, the car remarkably avoided damaging either the lamppost or the electrical box it landed between.

Several police officers were present at the scene, assisting the driver and gathering details about the accident.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that preliminary investigations suggest the car had self-skidded along Tanglin Road.

The driver, who declined to be sent to the hospital, is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Netizens question recent spate of ‘turtle’ accidents

Netizens reacted to the incident with a mix of humour and concern.

“The day we are merging car with flying capability seems to be drawing nearer,” quipped one netizen.

Some left satirical comments, jokingly asking if drivers are now attending a “flying academy”.

Others remarked on the rising trend of vehicles flipping onto their sides — colloquially referred to as turning “turtle”.

Earlier this week, a similar incident occurred near Jewel Changi Airport, where a car overturned at the entrance to the car park.

Some commenters suggested a review of driving centre criteria might be warranted to address the frequency of such accidents.

Also read: Tyre detaches from car & rolls off road in Bukit Merah, shocks motorists

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.