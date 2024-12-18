Tyre detaches from car & rolls off road in Bukit Merah, shocks motorists

Rubber tyre rolls off of car in Bukit Merah, amuses netizens

A bizarre incident occurred in Singapore when a tyre simply detached from the wheel of a moving car.

The situation allegedly took place on 15 Dec at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway.

Tyre incidents on the road typically involve the entire wheel being launched off at high speeds and becoming projectiles that cause serious accidents.

However, this particular incident involving a BMW had a more peculiar result.

As the car drove along the left-most lane, the rubber tyre of its front right wheel rolled right off onto the road.

The sight left the passengers in the camcar in shock, cutting off their conversation to say “holy crap!”

Without a metal rim to hold its shape, the loose tyre appeared to ‘deflate’ as it rolled, scattering small pieces of black rubber on the road.

Shortly after, it rolled off the road and onto the footpath without causing much damage.

“What the heck?” exclaimed one of the camcar’s occupants before bursting into laughter at the sight.

BMW driver drives off on metal rim

Meanwhile, the BMW continued onwards as per normal, leaving the camcar occupants to wonder if he’s aware of what just happened.

A few moments later, however, the BMW driver started slowing down as his tyre-less wheel made a clamorous rattling sound on the road.

“I think he knows, it’s pretty loud,” said one of the camcar passengers.

Netizens amused by loose tyre

A netizen gave a serious explanation, suggesting that the BMW drove with a flat tyre.

They claimed that the wheel “cut the side of the tyre”, causing it to be dislodged onto the road.

Other commenters, however, found the situation much more hilarious.

One of them joked that the tyre reached “adulthood” and left its home, with the “rare moment” being caught on video.

Another amused user pointed out that right up ahead was a turn onto Bukit Merah Lane, which contained numerous automotive repair shops.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.