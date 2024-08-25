Loose tyre smashes into motorcycle & sends rider flying in middle of road in M’sia

Motorcyclist in KL survives loose tyre crashing into him

A loose tyre caused an accident in Kuala Lumpur (KL) when it smashed straight into a motorcyclist in the middle of the road.

According to the dashcam footage posted on the Facebook group INFO BERITA SEMASA, the collision occurred at 11.46am on 23 Aug.

Two motorcyclists were riding on the leftmost lane in front of the filming car. In the clip, the runaway tyre was already in motion, bouncing from the kerb towards the riders.

It crashed straight into one of the motorcycles, sending the motorcyclist flying amidst a shower of metal debris.

The motorcycle even somersaulted backwards several times from the sheer impact.

Meanwhile, the impact sent the motorcyclist rolling hard onto the road, his helmet falling off after the rough landing.

The car then quickly swerved to the right to avoid running over the motorcyclist, leaving it directly in the path of the loose tyre as it rebounded off the other kerb.

However, in a stroke of luck, the heavy rubber wheel bounced up and rolled over the car’s hood instead of pummeling right into the windshield.

The car driver then slowed down to lend a hand as the video ended.

Motorcyclist suffers minor injuries from loose tyre

According to Kosmo, the motorcyclist survived but suffered serious injuries to several parts of his body, including the head.

A photo showed that they had moved him to the roadside. The car’s driver, who escaped unharmed, alleged that following the accident, the victim had asked for his spectacles.

They found his glasses on the road and returned them to him, but he continued asking for them, indicating a possible sign of a concussion.

In a later article, Kosmo reported that the 55-year-old motorcyclist had managed to escape the loose tyre crash with only minor injuries.

The KL traffic police stated that the tyre had fallen off a lorry. They said that they were investigating the case under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which deals with driving without due care and attention for others.

Loose tyres can be extremely dangerous to other vehicles. One such incident in California in 2023 caused another vehicle to launch straight into the air.

This driver also managed to escape with minor injuries.

