Motorcyclists help escort rolling tyre off BKE road, gain plaudits

Tyre rolls off on BKE, motorcyclists guide it to safety

Two motorcyclists were seen escorting a lone tyre that’d fallen out of a lorry on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday (27 July).

They eventually guided the rolling tyre to the side of the road, gaining the plaudits of netizens.

Many of them called for the motorcyclists to be rewarded for keeping the road safe.

Tyre rolls off lorry on BKE, guided to roadside by motorcyclists

It isn’t currently clear how the tyre ended up rolling along the BKE on Saturday.

However, the two motorcyclists were not about to let the tyre roam freely.

They were seen on video guiding the tyre progressively to the side of the road.

Eventually, the tyre landed safely on the roadside and the motorcyclist who was behind drove off.

Neitzens laud riders

The riders gained plaudits for their bravery, with several asking for them to be given awards.

Some noted they were taking a risk doing what they did.

They were also lucky that the bus slowed down in order for them to cut across the bus lane and guide the tyre.

Also read: Loose tyre flies off Ferrari on Farrer Road, driver forced to stop car at roadside

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.