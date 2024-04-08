Loose tyre flies off Ferrari on Farrer Road, driver forced to stop car at roadside

Ferrari loses tyre while zooming down Farrer Road

Having a luxury sports car is a huge flex, especially in Singapore where vehicle prices are generally very high.

But even the sexiest of rides can be prone to embarrassing mishaps, as seen in a recent dashcam recording of a sleek Ferrari F430.

While driving down Farrer Road one morning, one of its tyres came loose and rolled across the lanes.

This prompted the driver to stop at the side of the road and get down to check on things. The clip has since gained much attention and elicited numerous jokes online.

Loose tyre comes off Ferrari driving down Farrer Road

A clip on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Sunday (7 April) showed a gunmetal-grey Ferrari travelling down Lornie Road, its engine revving loudly as it overtook the dashcam vehicle.

The caption stated that this “unique incident” happened at around 9.46am that day.

After a while, the dashcam vehicle reached what appeared to be Farrer Road — and something unexpected happened.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a lone loose tyre rolled across the road in front of the dashcam vehicle before heading to the other lanes.

The scene almost resembled one from a slapstick comedy cartoon.

As the dashcam vehicle driver slowed down to avoid the tyre, the camera captured the Ferrari parked to the left of the road.

It appeared notably lopsided, suggesting that one of its tyres was missing — most likely the one that just went rogue.

A man in a white shirt then stepped out of the driver’s seat to check on the confusing situation.

It’s unclear what happened afterwards as the dashcam vehicle kept going down Farrer Road and the post also provided no updates.

Netizens crack jokes about situation

Facebook users wasted no time in cracking jokes about the admittedly humorous sight.

One quipped that Charles Leclerc, a Formula 1 driver for Ferrari, had made a pit stop and the staff didn’t perform the tyre change properly.

Another wished the workshop that worked on the car “good luck” as they should probably prepare to catch hell from the driver.

This netizen praised the driver’s skills as he was able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop even with one wheel gone.

According to this user, it’s supposedly common for people to purchase luxury vehicles to look good without actually being able to afford the proper maintenance fees.

In any case, it’s a good thing that the only thing hurt in this incident was probably the Ferrari driver’s pride.

