Car overturns near Jewel Changi Airport car park, damages stone divider

Car overturns at entrance of Jewel Changi Airport’s car park

A car overturned dramatically near Jewel Changi Airport’s car park entrance on Monday (16 Dec), leaving debris scattered across the area.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1.30pm, with footage shared by the Facebook traffic group Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road this morning (17 Dec) showing the overturned car resting beneath a signboard near the car park entrance.

The footage also revealed a shattered stone divider nearby, with part of its structure reduced to debris and scattered across the ground.

The right side of the car also sustained severe damage, suggesting a collision with the divider before the vehicle flipped.

Police seen questioning 3 individuals

Following the accident, three individuals, including two women, were seen in the video speaking to a Traffic Police officer at the site.

A young boy could also be seen standing beside the two women. The women are believed to be assisting with investigations.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Airport Boulevard at around 1.35pm.

SCDF assessed four persons for minor injuries but all four individuals declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens suspect driver missed car park entry

The video sparked discussion among netizens, many of whom speculated on what led to the crash.

Some suggested that the driver might have attempted a last-minute turn into the car park, leading to the accident.

Another netizen advised drivers to plan their routes and entries carefully to prevent such incidents from happening.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for its statement.

